Paramore Denounces Tennessee GOP’s Racist Treatment of Singer Allison Russell

Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams slammed Tennessee Republicans this week after a state representative blocked a resolution honoring Grammy winner Allison Russell, despite passing the same resolution to honor Paramore.

Both artists won Grammys: Paramore won for Best Rock Album and Best Alternative Music Performance while Russell won for Best American Roots Performance. And while Rep. Justin Jones (D-Nashville) brought forth a resolution to honor both winners, Russell’s inclusion was objected to by House Republican Caucus Chair Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby). An objection to a resolution kicks the issue back to the committee, where resolutions go to die.

Tonight my Republican colleagues blocked a resolution honoring Black American Roots artist Allison Russell for her first Grammy win.@outsidechild13 has worked tirelessly to foster an inclusive Nashville through her music and continues to make Black History here in Tennessee.✊? pic.twitter.com/cY5Dojxvwn — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) February 13, 2024

So why would Republicans honor one award winner and not the other? The answer is obvious, according to Rep. Jones, who said “Allison Russell is a Tennesseean, and she’s someone who’s been a bold voice for a more inclusive, just state, … There were two resolutions on the consent calendar that night, one for Paramore and one for Allison Russell. Both have been vocal voices for justice, but only the Black queer woman was bumped off.”

Paramore quickly rejected the honor and slammed the Tennessee House Republicans. In a statement to The Tennessean, Williams said,

“House Republicans only let the measure that acknowledged Paramore’s win pass. They blocked Allison’s. For those that don’t know, Allison Russell is an incredibly talented musician and songwriter. Her music spans genres with strong ties to the Folk/Americana scenes. You might have seen her on the Grammy stage performing with the great Joni Mitchell. Oh, she is also Black. She’s a brilliant Black woman. The blatant racism of our state leadership is embarrassing and cruel. Myself, as well as Paramore, will continue to encourage young people to show up to vote with equality in mind. I’d like to say thank you to Brother Jones for your steadfast commitment to your community. And thank you to Allison Russell for using your voice and artistry to band people together, not tear them apart. CONGRATS on your incredible Grammy night.” The Tennessean

Williams ended the statement with, “On behalf of Paramore, Happy Black History Month.”

Russell thanked Williams on social media, writing, “I’m grateful for active allies & towering artists like @yelyahwilliams of @paramore showing up & standing up for Equality & Inclusion. Hayley was instrumental in the success of our first #loverising benefit concert last March. Congrats to #paramore on making rock *herstory* with their first @recordingacademy #grammys wins!”

(featured image: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

