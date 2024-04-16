Pamela Anderson Joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ Remake

Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun remake has found its female lead in pop culture icon Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch star will play the love interest of Frank Drebin (Neeson), much like Priscilla Presley did in the original films.

Recommended Videos

The Naked Gun remake will be directed by Lonely Island alum Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) with a script from Schaffer, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers). The Naked Gun series was based on the 1982 television spoof Police Squad! written and directed by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker. The series spawned three feature films from 1988-1994.

I honestly can’t remember the last time we had a legitimately good movie spoof in theaters, and no, I’m not counting Date Movie/Epic Movie/Meet the Spartans or similar slogs. The genre petered out with the death of the iconic Leslie Nielsen in 2010. But Liam Neeson has proven to be adept at that brand of straight-faced comedy, as seen in his cameo appearances in Atlanta and Derry Girls.

The film marks another leading role for Anderson, who is currently enjoying a career resurgence thanks to her autobiography, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, and its accompanying Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Anderson also indirectly re-entered the public discourse via Hulu’s Pam and Tommy series (which she had no involvement in). Anderson will next star in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl.

This won’t be Anderson’s first time in a movie spoof. The actress previously had cameos in Superhero Movie and Scary Movie 3.

The Naked Gun reboot is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

(featured image: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more