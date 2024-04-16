(L-R) Liam Neeson at the 'Marlowe' premiere, Pamela Anderson at the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Category:
Movies

Pamela Anderson Joins Liam Neeson in ‘Naked Gun’ Remake

Image of Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea Steiner
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 02:15 pm

Liam Neeson’s Naked Gun remake has found its female lead in pop culture icon Pamela Anderson. The Baywatch star will play the love interest of Frank Drebin (Neeson), much like Priscilla Presley did in the original films.

Recommended Videos

The Naked Gun remake will be directed by Lonely Island alum Akiva Schaffer (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) with a script from Schaffer, Dan Gregor, and Doug Mand (Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers). The Naked Gun series was based on the 1982 television spoof Police Squad! written and directed by Jerry Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and David Zucker. The series spawned three feature films from 1988-1994.

I honestly can’t remember the last time we had a legitimately good movie spoof in theaters, and no, I’m not counting Date Movie/Epic Movie/Meet the Spartans or similar slogs. The genre petered out with the death of the iconic Leslie Nielsen in 2010. But Liam Neeson has proven to be adept at that brand of straight-faced comedy, as seen in his cameo appearances in Atlanta and Derry Girls.

The film marks another leading role for Anderson, who is currently enjoying a career resurgence thanks to her autobiography, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, and its accompanying Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story. Anderson also indirectly re-entered the public discourse via Hulu’s Pam and Tommy series (which she had no involvement in). Anderson will next star in Gia Coppola’s The Last Showgirl.

This won’t be Anderson’s first time in a movie spoof. The actress previously had cameos in Superhero Movie and Scary Movie 3.

The Naked Gun reboot is set to hit theaters on July 18, 2025.

(featured image: Dave J. Hogan/Getty Images, Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Alien’ Is Returning to Theaters This Month
Sigourney Weaver as Ellen Ripley in 'Alien'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Alien’ Is Returning to Theaters This Month
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article A Lost Beatles Documentary Is Coming to Disney+ Next Month
Original movie poster for The Beatles' 'Let It Be' documentary opposite the Disney+ logo
Category: Movies
Movies
A Lost Beatles Documentary Is Coming to Disney+ Next Month
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Get Your Inside Scoop at the Making of ‘Inside Out 2’
Kelsey Mann and Pete Docter standing in a hallway talking at Pixar
Category: Movies
Movies
Get Your Inside Scoop at the Making of ‘Inside Out 2’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 16, 2024
Read Article The First 35 Minutes of ‘Inside Out 2’ Are Exactly What I Wanted!
Anxiety meets the other emotions in Riley's head in 'Inside Out 2'
Category: Movies
Movies
The First 35 Minutes of ‘Inside Out 2’ Are Exactly What I Wanted!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Millie Bobby Brown in a promotional shot for Netflix's Damsel
Category: Movies
Movies
Like ‘Damsel,’ These 10 Films Turn Fairytale Clichés on Their Heads
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Apr 15, 2024
Author
Chelsea Steiner
Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. An pop culture journalist since 2012, her work has appeared on Autostraddle, AfterEllen, and more. Her beats include queer popular culture, film, television, republican clownery, and the unwavering belief that 'The Long Kiss Goodnight' is the greatest movie ever made. She currently resides in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband, 2 sons, and one poorly behaved rescue dog. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.