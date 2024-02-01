The Pam-aissance Continues With Gia Coppola’s ‘The Last Showgirl’

In 2023, Baywatch star and ’90s icon Pamela Anderson reclaimed her narrative. The actress and activist published her autobiography, Love, Pamela: A Memoir of Prose, Poetry, and Truth, and its accompanying Netflix documentary Pamela, A Love Story, where she reveals herself to be creative, intelligent, and authentic.

It’s a welcome departure from the avalanche of sexism and chaos that engulfed Anderson in the ’90s, from abusive relationships to the infamous sex tape that made her the most famous woman on the planet while killing her acting career. Even the Hulu miniseries Pam & Tommy (which Anderson wasn’t involved with and didn’t endorse) gave a sympathetic portrayal of Anderson amidst the scandal.

Now, Anderson is readying her acting comeback. Deadline announced that Anderson will star in The Last Showgirl. According to Deadline, the film will follow “a seasoned showgirl who must plan for her future when her show abruptly closes after a 30-year run. As a dancer in her fifties, she struggles with what to do next. As a mother, she strives to repair a strained relationship with her daughter, who often took a backseat to her showgirl family.”

In addition to Anderson in the title role, The Last Showgirl stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Brenda Song, Kiernan Shipka, and Billie Lourd. The film is directed by Gia Coppola (Palo Alto) from a script written by Kate Gersten (The Good Place) and Robert Schwartzman (The Good Half).

Coppola said, “I’ve always wanted to make a movie in Vegas, … I’m so proud of our cast and crew, especially Pamela. I can’t wait to share her daring and heartfelt performance!”

Thee’s no release date yet for the film, but we’ll keep you posted as soon as we know more.

