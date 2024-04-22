Main cast of P-Valley in a promotional photograph
Category:
TV

‘P-Valley’ Season 3 Release Window, Cast, Plot, and More

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Apr 22, 2024

Since its TV debut in 2020, Katori Hall’s P-Valley has been one of the standout shows of this decade so far. Based on her play Pu**y Valley, it tells the tale of Black women working in a strip club called Pynk, and the events that surround their lives.

P-Valley star Nico Annan confirmed in a February interview that P-Valley will return for a third season, doubling down on Starz’s (the TV network that airs the show) approval back in October 2022. In the same interview, the P-Valley star was quite ambiguous about whether the new season had been filmed or not. Hence, there isn’t a confirmed date for when the third season will air, but all factors point towards a late 2024 release.

Season 3 is likely to have the main cast returning, except for Elarica Johnson’s character. Johnson’s character Autumn Night moves away at the end of season 2, and Hall confirmed the end of her character arc in 2022. Brandee Evans (Mercedes Woodbine), Shannon Thorton (Keyshawn Harris), Skylar Joy (Gidget), Parker Sawyers (Andre Watkins), Morocco Omari (Big L), Dominic DeVore (Duffy), Harriet D. Foy (Patrice Woodbine), and Alphonse Nicholson (Lil Murda) will reprise their characters, while Annan (Uncle Clifford Sayles) confirmed his participation in the aforementioned interview.

With regards to the plot, major details aren’t out yet, although it is safe to assume that Mercedes’ story might be the central plot point, something Hall was quite vocal about in an Elle interview. The romance between Uncle Clifford and Lil Murda might be extensively explored as well, after they decide to reveal their secret liaison officially by the end of season 2.

A few other aspects to look out for will be if there are any special guest appearances, after Megan Thee Stallion’s brought the hype factor up in season 2. Apart from that, Hall might get in the director’s chair for multiple episodes, following her directorial debut on the show with last season’s finale.

(featured image: Lionsgate)

Evan Tiwari