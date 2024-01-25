The ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Part 2 Release Is Drawing Closer!

Have you been eagerly anticipating more Outlander like I have? After the shocking midseason finale, I have been craving more from the romantic sci-fi series, and it looks like we won’t have to wait very long for season 7 part 2.

Executive producer Maril Davis told Digital Spy, “The second half is even more exciting—it’s like the second half does not give you time to breathe. There are so many ups and downs for everyone and so many life moments. I can’t even put it into words—the second half is going to be even crazier than the first.” Let’s discover what’s in store for Outlander season 7 part 2.

With sixteen episodes, the creators promise a bumpy ride with lots of drama for the show’s final season. It was announced that the final half of season 7 will be released in 2024, but there are no specific dates yet, so stay tuned for updates.

Diana Gabaldon is still in progress with the Outlander book series, with book 10 being released between 2024 and 2026. However, Starz has announced that the last season will follow books 7 and 8, and the series won’t continue after season 7.

Books 7 and 8 continue discussing the main characters, so we will see Sam Heughen (Jamie Fraser) and Caitriona Balfe (Claire Fraser) return for their iconic roles. A lot of characters returning to season 7 part 2 were killed off, and showrunner Matthew B Roberts stated, “One of the many joys of our epic story is the element of time travel, which allows us to revisit some of our favorite characters in different times and places, and we’re thrilled to welcome back so many familiar faces for season seven,” in an interview with TVLine.

“In addition to our returning cast, we’re also excited to welcome several new actors to the Outlander family and cannot wait to introduce them to fans in our extended season,” Roberts said. There’s not too much about what we can expect from part 2, but what we do know is that familiar faces will return as Jamie, Claire, and Ian make their way back to Lallybroch. This is all happening while, back in the future, Roger and Bree face the horrifying discovery that their son Jemmy has been kidnapped by Rob Cameron.

I’m so excited to see how our journey with Outlander will end, and I’m already mourning the loss of Jamie Fraser, played by the gorgeous Sam Heughen.

