If Twilight-esque color grading (i.e. that yellow filter) and a bunch of conventionally attractive 20-somethings yelling “John B!” over and over again is your jam, odds are you’re familiar with the hit drama series, Outer Banks. So when can we expect the fifth and final season to land on Netflix?

After five or so years, it’s the end of the road for Outer Banks. The show, which follows a group of “Pogues,” a.k.a. working class teens from the Outer Banks of North Carolina, truly feels straight out of the early ’00s. In a way, it’s fulfilled my younger self’s roguish island fantasy à la Blue Lagoon, and filled the void left by the cancellation of H2O: Just Add Water — no mermaids required.

Aside from the dramatic love triangles and beach party montages, Outer Banks is, at its core, an adventure/mystery story, and finds our leads, John B (Chase Stokes), Sarah Cameron (Madelyn Cline), Pope Heyward (Jonathan Daviss), Cleo (Carlacia Grant), JJ Maybank (Rudy Pankow), and Kiara Carrera (Madison Bailey) repeatedly on the hunt for lost treasure. It’s campy, totally ridiculous, and, unfortunately, my guilty pleasure watch.

So what can we expect to see go down in Outer Banks season 5? Because let’s be real: that cliffhanger season 4 finale didn’t exactly signal good things ahead for the Pogues.

As the time of writing, Netflix has yet to release much of any information about Outer Banks season 5. The series was renewed for its fifth and final season in November of last year, with co-creators Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke telling Tudum: “We’ve always known from the beginning what the last scene would be.” They also revealed that they were “in the midst” of writing season 5 scripts, but didn’t provide an exact release window.

By now, it’s safe to assume that the final episodes have been written, or are, at the very least, close to being finished. Per Deadline, Outer Banks season 5 is aiming to begin filming in spring 2025. If previous seasons’ release schedules are anything to go by, this means fans will have to wait patiently, as the new episodes may not roll out until 2026. Still, nothing is confirmed.

What will Outer Banks season 5 be about?

There’s a lot to unpack from where Outer Banks season 4 left off. For one, season 5 will have to address Sarah and John B’s impending parenthood. Will their relationship survive the stress of having to care for a child? Is the baby’s life in danger, as John B and Sarah will (presumably) keep hunting for the Blue Crown?

Oh, and we have to talk about the JJ of it all. He made the ultimate sacrifice at the end of season 4 to save Kiara, and from the sound of it, season 5 will be all about revenge. The show’s creators also hinted at an expanded storyline for Cleo, as well as a continuation of the Blue Crown arc. Rafe (Drew Starkey) might finally reach a ceasefire with his sister, Sarah, and the final batch of episodes could provide some closure for the Pogues and their families, who have shared all-too-complicated relationships since season 1. Only time will tell when Outer Banks (hopefully) returns to the small screen soon.

