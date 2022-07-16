Our Imaginary Boyfriend Adam Scott Joins Cast of Sony’s ‘Madame Web’

Severance star and forever-in-our-hearts Ben Wyatt actor Adam Scott has joined the cast of Sony’s latest Marvel movie, Madame Web. While his role is being kept under wraps, Scott will join previously announced stars Dakota Johnson (Persuasion), as well as Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria), Celeste O’Connor (Ghostbusters: Afterlife), Isabela Merced (Dora The Explorer), Emma Roberts (Scream Queens) and Tahar Rahim (A Prophet). The film is being directed by S.J. Clarkson (Jessica Jones, Succession).

In the comics, Madame Web has been depicted as an elderly woman named Cassandra Webb, with clairvoyant and precognitive mutant abilities that she uses to “help” Spider-Man and other spider-heroes. But given the casting of the decidedly not elderly Dakota Johnson in the title role, it’s unclear what Sony plans to do with the character. Web has the ability to pass her power off to others, which she does with Julia Carpenter, aka the second Spider-Woman. It’s unclear if and how Carpenter would connect to Olivia Wilde’s own planned Spider-Woman movie, which is rumored to feature original Spider-Woman Jessica Drew.

We don’t know which Marvel characters will make appearances in the film, but it will presumably tie in with Sony’s other Marvel projects like Venom, Spider-Man, Morbius (LOL), and the upcoming Kraven the Hunter film, which stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson. My money is on Scott playing some kind of villain, but we’ll have to wait and see as the movie comes together.

Sony has had a mixed bag with their Marvel offerings. While Venom and Venom 2 were wildly successful at the box office, grossing over $1 billion combined, the films received mixed reviews. Still, audiences were captivated by Tom Hardy’s performance. The same cannot be said for Jared Leto’s dour disappointment Morbius, which was critically savaged and earned only $163 million at the box office. Ultimately, none of Sony’s films have held a candle to Jon Watts’ Spider-Man trilogy, which has seen massive commercial and critical acclaim. Those films have more of the MCU magic and charm than Sony’s other spider-offerings. But Sony is unlikely to give up the rights to those characters anytime soon.

Madame Web is currently set to premiere in theaters on July 7, 2023.

(via Deadline, image: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Film Independent)

