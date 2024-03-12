‘Our Flag Means Death’ Fans Still Aren’t Giving Up

Our Flag Means Death may be dead in the water for now, but fans are still campaigning for the show’s renewal.

Earlier this week, a group of fans calling themselves Save OFMD Crew gathered under a billboard it funded in London’s Leicester Square. The billboard reads “Save Our Flag Means Death,” and includes a QR code leading to the group’s website, saveofmd.com.

Our Flag Means Death, the gentle queer pirate comedy starring Rhys Darby and Taika Waititi, ran for two seasons on Max before the streamer canceled it. Series creator David Jenkins had originally planned for the series to run for three seasons.

After its cancelation, Jenkins shopped the show around to other streamers, but to no avail. “I can officially confirm that we’ve reached the end of the road,” Jenkins wrote in an Instagram post on March 8. “At least as far as this sweet show is concerned. After many complimentary meetings, conversations, etc it seems there is no alternate home for our crew. Thank you to all of you who sent us out with tremendous love and care. Your campaign was noticed across the industry. But more importantly it made all of us who worked on this show better able to deal with the loss.”

Even in the face of Jenkins’ defeat, though, Save OFMD Crew isn’t giving up. “It may not be the right time for another network to pick up our show, but we will never give up on Our Flag Means Death,” said Eric Ekins, who organized Save OFMD Crew’s billboard campaign. “This billboard, and the advertising trucks that will be visiting Netflix, Apple, and Amazon’s London HQs over the next few days, are testament to that. It’s about celebrating a show that made so many people – LGBTQ+ people, BIPOC, disabled and neurodivergent people – feel seen, and about making sure that Our Flag Means Death is firmly etched in streamers’ minds as a lucrative show with a passionate fanbase that they may wish to revisit should the tide of the industry turn.”

