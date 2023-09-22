Other Celebrities Need To Follow Matt Walsh’s Lead & Walk Off ‘Dancing With the Stars’

Another huge show will probably be delayed because studios refuse to treat writers and actors fairly. Dancing with the Stars is a huge competition show that recently announced its latest cast, which featured quite a lot of people I actually know! That’s always refreshing, but now Matt Walsh, an actor on the incredibly popular show “Veep,” has announced he is “taking a pause” from the show.

Walsh is pausing until an agreement can be reached with the WGA, according to Variety. He is also a member of WGA, SAG-AFTRA and DGA. So, he clearly knows a bit about what’s going on with the striking situation that has taken over, and shut down, most of Hollywood. According to Variety, the show is planning to delay its September 26 premiere on ABC.

Walsh staid that he only signed on to the show in the first place because he believed that Dancing with the Stars was not a WGA show and that it was under a different agreement. However, he walked out of his dance rehearsal when he found out this was not the case. He clearly noted his support for his union and all of the workers impacted by the strike, and he hopes there can be a fair resolution.

Dancing with the Stars is technically covered under the WGA because it employs a WGA writer, but the actual performers (celebrities, host, and professional partners) are cleared to work due to a “Network Code” agreement, which is not part of the ongoing strike. WGA pickets have already hit the show rehearsals, apparently. Variety reported that their sources say more contestants are feeling uncomfortable due to the protests and the strike overall.

This could cause others to back out if the show eventually decides to move ahead without the work of the WGA writer, especially after Matt Walsh’s statements. But that “Network Code” agreement is with SAG-AFTRA and has a clause that says any celebrity who backs out of the show would be in breach of contract. Meanwhile, production has also allegedly said that they are supporting anyone who has concerns over the WGA strike and demonstrations. So this is all very tricky.

I like Dancing with the Stars and was going to watch this current season, as there are some celebrities in particular that I was eager to see, but these strike issues need to be resolved. Until then, Walsh’s course of action seems like the right one.

