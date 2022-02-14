The Oscars have struggled in recent years over who should host, mainly because there was a series of problematic people taking the mantle, and then, when they couldn’t figure out another man to do it, they just threw up their hands and went host-less for a few years. Now, it seems as if their solution is to have multiple hosts tackle the event, and they’ve got three powerhouse comedians to take it on in the form of Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes.

Introducing this year’s #Oscars hosts: Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes will emcee the Academy Awards. https://t.co/KugEfMo0a3 pic.twitter.com/e30Ar2AnkL — Variety (@Variety) February 14, 2022

Could we have had female comedians hosting the Oscars this entire time? Probably! But in the 92 years since the Oscars began, less than twenty of them have been hosted by women, and sometimes when women did get to host, they also shared those responsibilities with a man. So, to have three women hosting at the same time is fun.

Now, the choice to have Amy Schumer as one of the hosts is interesting given her problematic jokes in the past, but both Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes are great choices, and I’m actually excited for the ceremony this year—even if the Oscars still have a lot of work to do when it comes to what work they nominate.

It just also didn’t need to take over three years to figure out that you could pick someone other than problematic men to host the ceremony!

(image: Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

