I’m Sorry to Oscar Isaac but You Want Baby Yoda Dead? You’re Canceled.

By Rachel LeishmanDec 16th, 2019, 2:03 pm

Oscar Isaac as Poe Dameron in Star Wars: The Force Awakens

I used to love Oscar Isaac with my whole heart, and I probably still could, but only if he retracts his statement on baby Yoda. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star was talking about the internet phenomenon that is baby Yoda, and he quickly stated that he hated him and wanted him dead.

My reaction? To burn my Inside Llewyn Davis DVD. (I’m kidding; I could never.) Talking with news.com.au, Isaac was asked to choose between baby Yoda and BB-8, and I guess I can understand why he chose his trusty droid over my sweet baby son, but then again, he didn’t have to kill baby Yoda. That wasn’t part of the game.

He told them, “I’m not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!”

John Boyega, my wonderful love, was rightfully shocked!

Rightfully so, we’ve all decided that Oscar Isaac is now canceled, and we want to know how his good friend, Pedro Pascal (a.k.a. the Dadalorian), is handling this betrayal.

Betrayal on Broadway in 2020 is now going to be Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and baby Yoda, because this is the greatest turn against friends I’ve ever seen. How dare you, Oscar? You should be ashamed.

