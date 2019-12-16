I’m Sorry to Oscar Isaac but You Want Baby Yoda Dead? You’re Canceled.

I used to love Oscar Isaac with my whole heart, and I probably still could, but only if he retracts his statement on baby Yoda. The Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker star was talking about the internet phenomenon that is baby Yoda, and he quickly stated that he hated him and wanted him dead.

My reaction? To burn my Inside Llewyn Davis DVD. (I’m kidding; I could never.) Talking with news.com.au, Isaac was asked to choose between baby Yoda and BB-8, and I guess I can understand why he chose his trusty droid over my sweet baby son, but then again, he didn’t have to kill baby Yoda. That wasn’t part of the game.

He told them, “I’m not into the Baby Yoda thing. Kill it! Stamp it! Smoosh it!”

John Boyega, my wonderful love, was rightfully shocked!

🚨OSCAR ISAAC WANTS TO EAT BABY YODA!!!🚨 pic.twitter.com/KGpO4T170s — your fave wants to eat baby yoda (@babyyodaeaters) December 16, 2019

Rightfully so, we’ve all decided that Oscar Isaac is now canceled, and we want to know how his good friend, Pedro Pascal (a.k.a. the Dadalorian), is handling this betrayal.

baby yoda: breathes

oscar isaac: pic.twitter.com/qSnEyOexSp — annie | ia soon (@themandalcrian) December 16, 2019

pedro pascal be like friendship over with oscar isaac now baby yoda is my best friend — baby yoda stan account (@poefinns) December 16, 2019

pov: you’re baby yoda and oscar isaac just got his hands on you pic.twitter.com/rFcBFTJ8z7 — christhomas🎄 (@waynespatrol) December 16, 2019

Oscar Isaac hating on baby yoda biggest betrayal of 2019 — kennedy (@spacepoe) December 16, 2019

guys oscar isaac got to meet baby yoda last night and he picked him up and took him outside then i heard a gunshot but apparently that was unrelated — festive “god” (@mcuwaititi) December 16, 2019

just can’t get over oscar isaac saying he wants to get rid of baby yoda A CRIME IT’S AN ACTUAL CRIME pic.twitter.com/Crn1DW9lGg — tasnim (@louiscomet) December 16, 2019

oscar isaac wants to kill baby yoda and im pretty sure he’s just jealous.

pedro pascal has a baby and it’s not him. — clara (@oscarisaaquinho) December 16, 2019

oscar isaac when he finds baby yoda pic.twitter.com/6VX0fqoagZ — finn’s blue pants #1 stan (3 days) (@outerspaceloki) December 16, 2019

imagine thinking baby yoda is ugly i knew i couldn’t trust oscar isaac — adri ⎊ (@bitonystarks) December 16, 2019

i’m gonna go sleep thinking about the fact that oscar isaac doesn’t like baby yoda pic.twitter.com/GXskcU72TW — vale (@POEAMlDALA) December 16, 2019

pedro pascal gotta protect his son baby yoda and collect his man oscar isaac, wonder how he’s handling it — ˗ˏˋ esdee ˎˊ˗ (@poestrikesback) December 16, 2019

oscar isaac not liking baby yoda pic.twitter.com/7lpYGFmKbr — leia with a lightsaber | chrissy (@generalsorgana) December 16, 2019

Betrayal on Broadway in 2020 is now going to be Oscar Isaac, Pedro Pascal, and baby Yoda, because this is the greatest turn against friends I’ve ever seen. How dare you, Oscar? You should be ashamed.

(image: Lucasfilm)

