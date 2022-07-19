Here’s What We Know About ‘Orphan: First Kill’—the Deliciously Twisted Prequel to 2009’s ‘Orphan’

Do you remember the horror movie Orphan (2009)? It’s been a minute, but it was that movie where a grown woman pretends to be a little girl to get adopted by an American family. And then proceeds to display violent behaviors and seduce her adoptive father. Well, little orphan Esther is back! And this time, it’s for a prequel, Orphan: First Kill (2022)! And it looks like it will be even more bloody than the first movie.

Plenty of horror fans adore the original movie, and I remember being shocked by the twist myself. It made Esther more menacing in a way. Even after Esther (Isabelle Fuhrman) met her end by getting kicked in the head by Vera Farmiga’s character. As horror fans continue to soak up the wave of great original horror movies we’ve been getting, we’re now being graced with what looks like a tremendously twisted prequel.

What’s the plot for ‘Orphan: First Kill’?

(Paramount Pictures)

After Esther orchestrates her escape from an Estonian facility, she travels to America to impersonate the missing daughter of a wealthy family—though, it looks like some twists land Esther in the position of having to deal with a mother who will protect her family at any cost.

What’s the release date?

August 19, 2022

Has a trailer been released?

Yes! Folks can watch the trailer here.

Who is in the cast?

Julia Stiles as Tricia Albright

Rossif Sutherland as Allen Albright

Isabelle Fuhrman as Leena Klammer / Esther

Kennedy Irwin as Young Esther/body double for Fuhrman

Matthew Finlan as Gunnar Albright

Morgan Giraudet as James Klammer

Hiro Kanagawa as Donnan

Jade Michael as Madison

Samantha Walkes as Dr. Sager

Where to stream:

Paramount+, buy it on digital, or see it in select theatres.

Fun tidbits:

Official runtime?

99 minutes

What’s it rated?

It’s rated R, baby! You can expect bloody violence, language, and brief sexual content.

Who wrote the script?

David Coggeshall, who wrote an episode for the Scream MTV series.

Were any de-aging special effects used for Isabelle Fuhrman?

According to Isabelle Fuhrman herself, there were no special effects or any make-up tricks. Meaning it’s all about camera work and lighting. Something that isn’t very common when an actor is reprising their role.

(featured image: Paramount Pictures)

