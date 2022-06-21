Every Season of ‘Slasher’ (So Far), Ranked

If you’re a horror fan, you’ve probably seen your fair share of slashers. And there are some fantastic slashers out there—they aren’t all blood and guts without any message behind them. A good slasher can be so enjoyable—jump scares, high energy, creepy villains, twists and turns… There’s a reason they’re so popular. And what better way to indulge than to binge-watch a series literally titled, Slasher?

Slasher is an anthology series, much like American Horror Story. Each season has a different setting, with mostly the same actors playing new characters, and doesn’t shy away from gore. In fact, there are moments throughout the series that could easily rival AHS. Controversial take? Depends on who you ask. When it comes down to it, Slasher is the Canadian version of American Horror Story and worth checking out. But since the show is an anthology, you don’t need to necessarily watch the seasons in order. So which is the best? Here are all the seasons of Slasher ranked from worst to best!

4. Slasher: The Executioner

(Content Media Corporation and Kew Media Group)

Unfortunately, this first season is a bit rough, especially when taking into consideration some of the acting. The plot follows Sarah Bennett (Katie McGrath) and her husband, Dylan (Brandon Jay McLaren), who move back to her birthplace, the fictitious Canadian town of Waterbury. Stupidly (yes, I said stupidly), Sarah decides to move them into the house, where her parents were murdered in 1988 on Halloween night. And where she, as an infant, was found in the arms of the killer, who was arrested. Naturally, copycat murders begin when she returns and uncovers secrets about her past. It’s not usually the favored season amongst fans. And it’s the weakest of the bunch. But it’s still watchable, and there are plenty of disturbing moments to keep you grimacing. If you started watching from season one, at least you know it only gets better from there.

3. Slasher: Guilty Party

(Netflix)

It’s best to proceed with caution, as this season does have potentially triggering scenes in it. More specifically, the sexual violence (a very graphic assault scene and an attempted assault) is tough to watch. However, the story of this season is more compelling than the first, and there are some fun red herrings/twists that make it a good binge.

For this season, the focus was on a group of friends/former camp counselors, who return to the place where they participated in a murder, five years prior. When they realize the victim’s body isn’t where they left it, they end up stranded at the resort and are picked off by a killer wearing a parka.

It’s definitely not their best season, as it falls flat in terms of the characters we’re stuck with. They’re so unlikeable, that it’s hard to root for their survival. However, aside from the horrible people, it’s not a bad season (where the horror and overall plot is concerned). Though warning, the person or persons (not trying to spoil!) who survive out of the friends is really unsatisfying.

2. Slasher: Solstice

(Netflx)

Like Guilty Party, the biggest downside to this season is who survives until the end. Plus, there’s a miraculous character change/arc that rings false (and also is pretty confusing messaging). But that said, this season has other things of worth to say.

The plot follows the aftermath of a brutal murder, in which nobody tried to help, in front of an apartment complex during the summer solstice. One year after the victim’s death, someone—wearing the same Druid costume as the individual who killed him—begins killing people again. Whether it’s about the victim (or something else entirely) is the mystery and it brings up the question of bystander complicity. Overall, the season gives fans gore, social commentary, plenty of characters to dislike, and moments you won’t soon forget.

1. Slasher: Flesh & Blood

(Shudder)

While the killer reveal is a bit bland, this season is an amazing ride when you watch it for the first time. The plot follows a very wealthy and dysfunctional family who gather for a reunion on an isolated island. As secrets and greed threaten to tear them apart, a masked killer begins aggressively picking them off one by one.

This season has everything and it’s all wild—an incestuous relationship, a horrendous patriarch played by David Cronenberg, batshit reveals, and sibling rivalries that far surpass being toxic. Not to mention the gore, the outright racism and classism, and plenty of secrets. The last episode will genuinely leave you wide-eyed, wondering what you just watched. And isn’t that the hallmark of the perfect slasher?

(featured image: Shudder)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]