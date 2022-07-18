The 6 Scariest Horror Movies on Shudder

As far as streaming apps go, Shudder is one of the best for horror fans. The app offers mainstream films, cult classics, obscure films, and Shudder originals—most of which belong squarely in the horror genre. Not to mention it’s one of the cheapest subscription services. And considering the movies that are available on the app (depending on your location) it’s quite surprising.

In fact, some of the scariest, most prolific horror movies live on Shudder. Some exclusively and some not. I’ll mention some of the most popular ones down below. For the majority of this list though? I’m recommending the scariest horror movies on Shudder that aren’t as mainstream.

The House of the Devil (2009)

(MPI Media Group)

This is a super slow burn, but Ti West is no amateur when it comes to the horror genre and it shows. So, while it’s not his greatest film, it’s really scary. The film is set in the early ‘80s and focuses on Samantha (Jocelin Donahue), a desperate college student who needs cash and decides to take a weird babysitting gig. Only the gig coincides with a full lunar eclipse and the clients are harboring a horrifying secret. And as the night stretches on, it’s obvious she’s in danger. The film is a combination of elements from slashers as well as haunted houses. And it definitely explores satanic panic. It’s one of those horror movies that you need to stick with if you want any pay off. But the atmosphere is scary and ominous as Samantha discovers her circumstances are dire.

Lake Bodom (2016)

(Future Film)

Foreign horror seldom holds back when it comes to the grotesque and disturbing. And that makes for horror movies that stick with you for a long time. Lake Bodom (2016) is based on the 1960 Lake Bodom murders and follows a group of teens who go camping by Lake Bodom to reconstruct the 1960 murders. It’s sort of meta in a way. There are plenty of twists in this film and the ending is quite scary/disturbing as the suffering is quite realistic. What’s also scary is how calculated some of the characters are, the ways lies can literally destroy people’s lives, and the dire consequences of trusting a weird man in the middle of nowhere.

Knife + Heart (2018)

(Memento Films)

When self-hatred runs deep, it’s pretty damn frightening. Knife + Heart focuses on a community of queer porn stars in Paris who are being terrorized by a killer. The way the killer dispatches his victims is horrifying, and, without spoiling too much, the reason behind the killings is just as disturbing. And it’s one of those slashers that isn’t about characters who are corny and idiotic, which is always refreshing.

Hell House LLC (2015)

(Fbi Films)

This movie scares the shit out of me personally. Found footage, when done right, is a subgenre that can be incredibly scary. Hell House LLC (2015) is one of those movies that proves this fact. Not only is the mystery surrounding the Abbadon hotel freaky—what happens inside is even more so. The events that occur throughout the film will make you squirm in your seat. All of the classic warning signs are ignored and eventually, that leads to tragedy. Plus, who doesn’t find a red-lit hallway with spirits walking around scary? Not to mention ugly ass clowns that move on their own. No thank you.

Haunt (2019)

(Momentum Pictures)

Straight up slashers aren’t always traditionally scary. Usually, they are more fun or nail biting because of the poor decisions the characters make. This one includes poor decision-making, but it’s still really creepy—the idea of being stuck in a booby-trapped haunted house attraction is unsettling. Not to mention the killers aren’t like Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, or any other classic slasher villains. Their motives and identities are kept vague throughout, and there’s something frightening in that. And let’s be real, people walking around in creepy masks and trying or actually killing people isn’t far fetched. Remember those clowns who were scaring people back in 2016?

The Sadness (2021)

(Raven Banner Entertainment)

Truly one of the scariest and most disturbing horror movies to come out of 2021. There’s no end to the gore or the suffering for the characters throughout the film. And there’s a lot of social commentary surrounding pandemics and how people ignore warnings. Which in the case of this movie proves to be deadly in a totally different way. Where people are literally losing their shit and becoming disgustingly violent. It’s important to note that there’s a lot of graphic violence, including sexual violence. There are essentially no breaks between the scary chaos and ugly atmosphere.

Other recommendations:

The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

The Taking of Deborah Logan (2011)

The Blackcoat’s Daughter (2015)

Host (2020)

The Boy Behind the Door (2020)

V/H/S 94 (2022)

(featured image: Raven Banner Entertainment)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]