With beautiful fight sequences, an amazing soundtrack, and a storyline that will keep you thinking long after you’ve left the theater, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a new journey for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a step in the right direction of how they should be telling the stories of our favorite heroes.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings brings to life Shang-Chi, a man who has trained his entire life to work for his father, who goes on his first mission and escapes to live the kind of life he wants. The problem? His father wants him home, even though he’s not ready to give up the life he has.

The latest Marvel hero is played by none other than Simu Liu, and getting to see Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a delight! Presented with the story of “Shaun” and his life in San Francisco, we quickly learn of the son of “The Mandarin” and his hatred for the life his father (Tony Leung) built. He changed his name from Shang-Chi to Shaun, moved away, and tried to live a normal life, but his father only gave him ten years before bringing him back home (this time, with his friend Katy, played by Awkwafina.)

So much of this movie is just brilliant. From the journey that Shang-Chi takes to understanding his own purpose to his relationships with his father, Katy, and his sister, Xialing (Meng’ er Zhang), there is so much to unpack and learn about Shang-Chi, and I can’t wait to see where his journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe takes him next.

And I’m not the only one who loved this movie! Twitter shared their love for the opening night showings, and it is honestly so amazing to see how many people love Shang-Chi because it is one of the best superhero origin stories we’ve seen in a long while.

if you didn’t like #shangchi no one else agrees with you pic.twitter.com/lS2KWbMZ5m — carissa ☕️ saw shang-chi (@lokisloverr) September 3, 2021

Marvel #ShangChi was absolutely fantastic! In my top 5 for the MCU 👊💥 pic.twitter.com/0DSxL5jrhL — Rico Jr (@RicoJrCrea) September 3, 2021

THE WAY NO ONE IS TALKING ABOUT #SHANGCHI IS A CRIME. THE MOVIE IS SO FUCKING GOOD. I SERIOUSLY RECOMMEND YOU GO SUPPORT IT IF YOU CAN! THE CAST, DIRECTION, STORYTELLING, SOUND TRACK. EVERYTHING. — ariane (@rovmanova) September 3, 2021

the visuals in this movie is INSANE #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/JW6qKc0Mwp — christopher 🪐 (@itschristopherr) September 3, 2021

JUST IN: #ShangChi scores $8.8M in Thursday previews, which is second only to #BlackWidow ($13.2M), and tops both #F9 and #AQuietPlace2. The newest Marvel movie is set to shatter Labor Day records at the box office this weekend, and deservedly so! pic.twitter.com/FCzOJwJMSF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) September 3, 2021

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is in theaters now, and I only have praise for this movie! It’s one of the best Marvel origins and easily in the top 5 Marvel movies. Plus, Tony Leung is there, so it is a win-win all around!

