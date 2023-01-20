‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 3 Is Coming in Hot With Meryl Streep

We’re heading back into the Arconia, Only Murders fans! Season 3 has started production and it’s coming in hot with some amazing special guest stars.

Season 2 of the Hulu original left fans wanting more with a wild cliffhanger. As of January 2023, it looks like all your favorites are back in action and filming for season 3 has officially begun. Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez are all reprising their roles alongside Paul Rudd, who was teased at the end of season 2. However, they’ve also revealed possibly the most shocking new cast member of all: Meryl Streep herself is joining Only Murders in the Building for season 3.

The filming of Season 3 of “Only Murders in the Building” has begun! A cast to dream of. pic.twitter.com/mvMkJknoEk — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) January 17, 2023

Here’s everything we know about season 3 of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu.

Who’s joining the cast of season 3?

So, the Meryl Streep bomb has already been dropped, we couldn’t resist. And, as confirmed, Paul Rudd will be joining the cast this season (shocking, as we know he’s tight with Selena), but there’s another guest star who will be recurring: None other than Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams will be coming aboard for season 3. We are living for these … neighbors.

What is season 3 of Only Murders even about and when is it coming out?

At the time of writing this article, Hulu has not released an official statement about the plot of season 3. If you watched season 2, though, you know that Rudd will be a major player in this new season. The cast started filming in January 2023, as seen in their social media posts. That said, since production is currently happening, there is a small chance we could get new episodes by the end of the year. Keep your eyes peeled!

While Hulu has not said anything about season 4, given the success of the show and the amazing casting for season 3, it would not be far-fetched to assume the show will get picked up again. If you haven’t seen the first two seasons of Only Murders in the Building, they are streaming now on Hulu.

