‘Only Murders in the Building’ Really Is the Ultimate Comfort Show, Isn’t It?

My favorite podcasting trio is back, and I couldn’t be more thrilled. Only Murders in the Building returned for season 3 this week, with a funny and genuinely surprising two-episode premiere. Season 3 picks up where season 2 left off, with Paul Rudd’s new character Ben Glenroy collapsing on a Broadway stage. While this parallels the way season 2 was built up, with the murder of Arconia resident Bunny Folger being revealed in season 1, there are plenty of unexpected twists and turns in these first two episodes to keep you on your toes, and both Rudd and xxxxxxx prove to be excellent additions to the cast—I mean, of course they are, but still definitely worth mentioning.

The murder mystery, the star-studded supporting cast, and the thrill of the show’s new Broadway-centric setting make Only Murders in the Building season 3 a promising and exciting prospect to look forward to each week. But for me, above all else, it is the ultimate comfort show.

I love a cozy murder mystery. I love when a setting—in this case, the Arconia—feels so real and tangible that it becomes almost as familiar to you as your own home. Strangely, it provides me with a sense of calm, even though numerous people have been brutally murdered there.

I love when I recognize the musical themes used throughout the episodes, adding to that feeling of knowing the world these characters inhabit. I love when a show can surprise me with a twist (or even a genuine jumpscare) but the show still stays true to its core premise. These are all things I noticed in Only Murders in the Building‘s season 3 premiere and more. I know I can watch it over and over again and still enjoy myself every time. The show has been a breath of fresh air while also prompting a sigh of relief. It’s made me laugh, cry, and think—what more do you really need?

Most of all, I love these characters. Some people might not understand this, and some might even be outraged, but for me, as long as I love the characters, the plot becomes secondary, sometimes even tertiary. There are just some characters in existence that make it easy to forgive minor narrative transgressions. Only Murders in the Building‘s core trio is that, for me. Watching characters I love interact with and love each other is in and of itself, satisfying. They might be pulled apart this season (Mabel, especially, seems like she’ll be getting a bit more of an independent storyline) but I know without a doubt that they’ll be brought back together eventually—and that is undeniably comforting.

The real world can’t find me when I’m in the Arconia.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

