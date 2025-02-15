‘One Piece’: 10 strongest Devil Fruits, ranked

Pirates of One Piece, please put your hands and hooks together for a Devil Fruit smackdown!

Recommended Videos

The Blue Sea has unleashed a myriad of powerhouse plants known as Devil Fruits, capable of bestowing superhuman skills to whoever chows down upon them. Zoan Fruits allow their eaters to transform into fearsome animals! Logia Fruits empower their consumers to turn their bodies into natural elements! And finally, Paramecia Fruits grant their devourers a bevy of different abilities! But just as there can be only one Pirate King, only one Devil Fruit can stand (grow?) stem and shoulders above the rest. Here they are, the 10 strongest Devil Fruits in One Piece, ranked.

10. Soul-Soul Fruit

(Toei Animation)

You know things are getting dangerous when we start with this Devil Fruit. Currently in the belly of Big Mom, the Soul-Soul Fruit allows the user to steal people’s souls and then infuse those souls into … well, anything! Furniture, landmasses, feats of nautical engineering—if it exists, you can bet BM will stick a soul in it. With the Soul-Soul Fruit, Big Mom has created an army worthy of one of the Four Emperors of the sea. She’s got living swords, singing pirate ships, and even a self-aware mountain doing her evil bidding. And if God forbid you screw up her bidding, she can use her Soul-Soul Fruit to suck years off your lifespan. That is a toxic work environment. Someone needs to call Pirate HR.

9. Hobby-Hobby Fruit

(Toei Animation)

The Hobby-Hobby Fruit is currently in the gastrointestinal employ of Sugar, the 10-going-on 22-year-old who serves under Donquixote Doflamingo. While having a hobby is healthy, Sugar should probably rethink hers. The Hobby-Hobby Devil Fruit allows her to turn anyone she touches into a lifeless toy instantly. Just one *boop* and you’re an inanimate object under Sugar’s control. You know what’s worse? No one will miss you. Sugar’s Devil Fruit causes your loved ones to forget about you entirely once you’re turned into a plaything. You could be fighting Sugar then *poke*, oops, you’re her toy, and suddenly your mother isn’t even coming to your funeral. No one is. This Devil Fruit isn’t just powerful; it’s downright emotionally abusive. But it grants the user eternal youth, so that’s one nice thing about it …?

8. Fish-Fish Fruit, Model: Azure Dragon

(Toei Animation)

This Devil Fruit belongs to a rare subclass known as Mythical Zoan Fruits, which allow the eaters to turn into a great and terrible beast of legend. In Beast Pirate Captain Kaido’s case, he became an island-sized dragon. Kaido’s serpentine monstrosity served as a season-long punching bag for an alliance of One Piece all-stars. In his dragon form, Kaido could go toe to claw with multiple members of the Worst Generation at the same time. The combined might of the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance was no match. He was only defeated by Gear Five Luffy, who, being the show’s protagonist, had the power of God and anime on his side.

7. The Op-Op Fruit

(Toei Animation)

The Op-Op Fruit’s name is short for “Operating Room” and conjures up a bubble of light that allows the user to restructure the makeup of anything caught inside it. While the medical applications are endless, the “Surgeon of Death,” Trafalgar D. Law, uses it to cut his enemies apart rather than stitch them back together. Law uses the fruit to separate foes from their weapons, limbs, and personalities. Aside from allowing the user to slice through anything, the Op-Op Fruit also gives the user the power to switch the places of anything in its zone of influence. Law can make enemies swap weapons, positions, and even minds with each other. The fruit is essentially an Infinite Domain-maker straight out of Jujutsu Kaisen—but rather than a costly last resort attack, Trafalgar D. Law uses it as an opener, a closer, and an every-second in-betweener. The Op-Op just isn’t fair.

6. The Paw-Paw Fruit

(Toei Animation)

On the surface, the Paw-Paw Fruit seems a bit silly. So, it turns the user’s hands into a pair of adorable dog mittens? So what? Well, this puppy’s power is more than skin deep. The Paw-Paw Fruit allows the consumer to use their hands to block everything, and I mean everything. Fists. Bullets. Fiery explosions. The Paw-Paw can repel them all at light speed. Do you think intangible weapons will work? You’d be wrong. The Paw-Paw can repulse it all, even abstract concepts like fear and pain. Bartholomew Kuma once deflected a ghost with its power. And that’s not all the Paw-Paw can do! Kuma once used the fruit’s powers to grab the air itself and hurl it back at an enemy in a concussive blast. Believe me, these are hands no pirate wants to catch.

5. The Age-Age Fruit

(Toei Animation)

When Jewelry Bonney was first introduced, fans thought the Age-Age Fruit allowed her to manipulate her age alone. Which, hey, not bad, it effectively makes you biologically immortal—but it’s not exactly powerful in a fight, right? Oh, you’d be wrong. According to subsequent chapters of One Piece, you’d be very wrong. The Age-Age Fruit allows the user to manipulate the very nature of possibility itself. If a user can imagine a possible future for themselves, the Age-Age Fruit can help them manifest that future in the present moment. Example? Jewelry Bonney imagined a future reality where she inherited the powers of the Sun God Nika and was briefly able to wield Luffy’s reality-breaking Gear 5 abilities. With a little refinement, this fruit could potentially become the most powerful Devil Fruit on this list.

4. The Five Elders’ Mythical Zoan Fruits

(Weekly Shōnen Jump)

The Five Elders are arguably the five most powerful members of the World Government (save for the political might of Imu themselves), and recent updates to the One Piece manga have shown fans why. The Five Elders are each in possession of a Mythical Zoan Fruit that allows them to turn into beasts of legend. Three of them can transform into spiritual monsters from Japanese mythology, one can turn into a creature from ancient Chinese myth, and the last can become a giant invertebrate made famous by Frank Herbert’s Dune. Each one of them is Kaido dragon-sized, and they’re all essentially immortal (as if it couldn’t get any worse).

3. The Tremor-Tremor Fruit

(Toei Animation)

Formerly in possession of Edward “Whitebeard” Newgate, the Tremor-Tremor Fruit turns the user into a walking San Andreas Fault. This Devil Fruit allows the wielder to control seismic waves, allowing them to create continent-exploding earthquakes and tsunamis with the wave of a hand. The Tremor-Tremor Fruit is said to hold enough power to destroy the world, and its fearsome reputation, paired with its original user’s might, allowed Whitebeard to claim the title of World’s Strongest Man. Now, the Fruit is in the possession of Whitebeard’s bitter rival, Blackbeard, and considering that Blackbeard also controls one of the other most powerful Devil Fruits on this list, it’s safe to say that the world itself is anything but safe.

2. The Dark-Dark Fruit

(Toei Animation)

Known by some to be the “most evil” Devil Fruit, the Dark-Dark Fruit is a Logia-type Devil Fruit that allows the user to transform their body into the cosmic void. Currently possessed by Edward “Blackbeard” Teach, this Devil Fruit made its One Piece debut when Blackbeard used it to suck up an entire city. Since then, it’s only proved to be more terrifying. The Dark-Dark Fruit can leech power from other Devil Fruit users with a touch, nullifying their abilities and rendering them useless. So, just stay away from Blackbeard—easy, right? Wrong. The Dark-Dark Fruit allows Blackbeard to warp gravity around himself, drawing enemies towards him and allowing him to make physical contact and nullify their powers. When Nietzche wrote, “When you stare into the abyss, the abyss stares back,” I’m pretty One Piece’s Blackbeard was who he was talking about.

1. The Gum-Gum Fruit

(Toei Animation)

Wielded by Straw Hats Captain Monkey D. Luffy, the Gum-Gum Devil Fruit grants this shonen protagonist Looney Toons powers, allowing him to cartoonishly contort his body like rubber. While initially nothing more than a gag, Luffy has proven to be able to use his gummy body in infinitely creative ways to augment his abilities and mess with the laws of physics. In his battle with Kaido, Luffy reached the apex of his stretchy abilities, and the true name of the Gum-Gum Fruit was revealed to be the Human-Human Fruit, Model: Nika. Initially thought to be a Paramecia Fruit, the Human-Human Fruit is actually a Mythical Zoan Fruit that allows the user to transform into the Sun God Nika incarnate. Considering this fruit gives the user the powers of a literal deity, it’s hardly a stretch to say it’s the strongest on this list.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy