A Field Guide to the Many Devil Fruits of ‘One Piece’

What is a Devil Fruit, you ask?

Isn’t this like, the first thing they covered in One Piece? I mean, besides Luffy’s quest for the One Piece itself? We’re not talking about some late-in-the-game villain dipped in mystery and deep fried in enigma here; we’re talking about the building blocks—or fruits, as it were—of the story. If you don’t know what a Devil Fruit is by now, where have you even been??

But hey, I get it. One Piece is a big series with a lot to keep track of. It can be daunting to remember all the different types of ability-granting fruits on this show when you’re still trying to remember the name of that one fish-guy on Luffy’s crew. Lucky for you, this little guide should make it easy. That way, if ever you find a Devil Fruit yourself, you’ll know that you should probably just trade it for a watermelon or a handful of blueberries. These Devil Fruits offer too much power, and too much responsibility.

First thing’s first: where do Devil Fruits come from?

Republicans would say art school, but that’s another argument entirely. The truth is, we just don’t know. Resident One Piece smart guy Dr. Vegapunk theorizes that Devil Fruits are a manifestation of the possibility of human evolution, and that their different powers represent the branching possibilities for humanity’s future. He thinks that they were brought into existence by human hopes and desires. Enough people thought “if only I could do this,” or “if only I could be like that,” and somehow those wishes called Devil Fruits into existence. What sane person would wish that their body could turn into a creepy, stretchy, rubbery nightmare is beyond me, but that’s beside the point.

While Devil Fruits allow human beings to access fabulous powers beyond what is normally possible, they come with one drawback: Anyone who eats a Devil Fruit is said to be loathed by the sea, and is rendered unable to swim. Why? Dr. Vegapunk believes that Devil Fruits and their subsequent powers are an affront to nature, and that the sea itself (which covers 90% of the One Piece globe) is the mother of nature. As a result, the sea despises any of those who would defy her nature and punishes them the only way it can: by drowning them. Yes, Mother Nature is a bitch in the One Piece universe, too.

Devil Fruits can be divided into three basic categories, each with their own subcategories. However, some Devil Fruits defy categorization entirely. Because no, nothing in the One Piece universe can ever be straightforward—haven’t you learned this already?

Type #1: Zoan Devil Fruits

Zoan Devil Fruits were first introduced with Dalton’s transformation in the Drum Island arc. They allow people to morph into animals, human-animal hybrids, or even unique and totally freaky forms. Zoan Devil Fruit users see their physical attributes and skills enhanced with the power of animals. It’s like if you pulled a Charlie Sheen and shot up tiger blood, but that tiger blood actually gave you tiger powers.

Zoan Devil Fruit Subtypes:

Carnivorous Zoan: Enhances aggression and combat abilities. 100% tiger blood. Ancient Zoan: Grants the power of ancient and extinct creatures. 100% dinosaur blood, baby. Mythical Zoan: The rarest type, allowing people to transform into mythical entities. Kaido uses this type to turn into an all-powerful DRAGON. SMILEs (Artificial Zoan): Created artificially, these Devil Fruits are basically Tiger Blood Lite. While they grant animalistic abilities to those who consume them, they’re the sort of animalistic abilities that no one wants. What if, instead of power or speed, all you got from shooting up tiger blood was a striped fur coat? Some of you would love that, I’m sure, but you’re lovers, not fighters. Artificial Zoan by Vegapunk: Dr. Vegapunk himself dabbled in making Devil Fruits to disastrous effect. Sure, they’ll turn you into a pretty pink dragon, but you might not be able to change back. OR when you do, you’ll be NAKED.

Type #2: Logia Devil Fruits

Logia Devil Fruits are known for their exceptional power, and are perhaps the most sought after type of Devil Fruit in the entire series. They allow users to transform into, produce, and control an element or force of nature. Like the Avatar! But if Aang could TURN INTO FIRE rather than just throw it at people. There are only 11 known Logia-type Devil Fruits. Smoker’s Moku Moku no Mi grants him the ability to become and manipulate smoke. Crocodile’s Suna Suna no Mi allows him to pull a Sandman from Spiderman 3. Meanwhile, Blackbeard’s Yami Yami no Mi allows him to turn his body into a swirling void of PURE DARKNESS. Metal.

Type #3: Paramecia Devil Fruits

Paramecia Devil Fruits grant a kaleidoscope of miscellaneous nonsense abilities. They are the most common and the most diverse type of Devil Fruit in the One Piece universe. These Devil Fruits grant a wide range of powers, from physical transformation (i.e., Jozu turning himself into a diamond) to Galdino’s nasty Doru Doru power that allows him to secrete candle wax from all over his body (at least I hope it’s candle wax). The most famous paramecia in the series is naturally the Gomu Gomu no Mi, which is the Devil Fruit that turned Monkey D. Luffy into a rubber man.

Despite the seemingly trivial nature of paramecia Devil Fruits, some users are creative enough to use the wacky powers to devastating effect. Monkey D. Luffy is the obvious example; his power puts even seasoned stretchy heroes like Mr. Fantastic to shame. At extremely high levels, Paramecia Devil Fruits even allow users to shape their environment according to the Fruit’s power. In fact, an exceptionally powerful user can use their Paramecia Devil Fruit to alter reality itself, as seen when Luffy used his Gomu Gomu no Mi to enter Gear 5 during his fight with Kaido. Luffy’s Gear 5 is so powerful that it changed the animation style of the show, turning it into a Looney Tunes cartoon. Wild.

Special Subtype – The Special Paramecia: There’s only one type of Devil Fruit that falls under this category: The Mochi Mochi no Mi, wielded by Charlotte Katakuri, allows him the Logia-like power to create, control, and become mochi. How does he not eat himself?

