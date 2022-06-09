‘One Piece Odyssey’: Release Date, Platforms, Characters, Gameplay & More

This week has been absolutely bonkers for One Piece fans. The manga is going on a one-month hiatus, we learned the final saga of the series is beginning next month, and that there’s going to be a whole slew of new songs supporting the upcoming film One Piece Red. And to add to all this, an extended trailer for this year’s new One Piece JRPG, One Piece Odyssey, was revealed at Summer Game Fest. In short, it’s an especially exciting time to be a One Piece fan.

One Piece Odyssey is not the long-running series’ first franchise into adventure games by a long shot. There’s World Seeker, Unlimited World Red, and basically as many more as you’d expect a popular shounen that’s been around for 25 years to have. But One Piece Odyssey will be the first turn-based RPG in the series’ history. Additionally, the game’s story and the designs of new characters are courtesy of mangaka Eiichiro Oda himself. All of this has me excited as hell.

Gameplay and Characters

One of One Piece‘s biggest strengths is its cast of beloved characters. Each character in One Piece has a passionate, dedicated sub-fandom of their own. Odyssey will focus on the Straw Hats specifically — there’s no Trafalgar Law or Carrot traveling along for the ride. And while you can play as any of the Straw Hat crew, Odyssey represents the Straw Hats as they were before Whole Cake Island. So we’ve got Luffy, Nami, Zoro, Sanji, Usopp, Chopper, Robin, Franky, and Brook. No Jinbe. (And no Yamato?? Does Yamato join the crew?? Keep your secrets to yourself, manga readers!) This makes me very, very sad. However, the new story trailer does a great job of getting me excited to play the Straw Hats as they are. The character intros remind me of the fantastic sequence at the beginning of One Piece Film Gold.

Despite the fishman-shaped hole in my heart (I named my cat Jinbe, dammit), the turn-based RPG format will take advantage of your party and make the most of the wide cast of playable characters. It seems like One Piece Odyssey‘s brand on the turn-based JRPG will be taking cues from franchises like Dragon Quest and Final Fantasy. In addition to party-based combat, there will be adventuring and puzzle-solving to be had. Additionally, it looks like specific characters will be needed to navigate specific situations, which had been explored before in games like Unlimited World Red.

Release Date and Platforms

There’s not a specific release date yet, but we know One Piece Odyssey is coming in 2022. Since it’s June and we don’t even have a month, I’d put my money on a November or December release. The game will be releasing on PS4, PS5, XBox series X/S, and Steam. No Switch. Alas!

