What is Yamato’s gender identity in One Piece?

Of the over 1000 (literally) characters in the over 1000 (also literally) chapters and episodes of One Piece, few have catapulted into widespread popularity as astronomically as Yamato. Yamato ranked eleventh in last year’s Global Popularity Poll, which was run by manga publisher Shueisha and voted on by fans.

This is astounding for two reasons. One, Yamato outranked several Straw Hats, including Usopp and Chopper. And two, this poll happened before Yamato was even introduced in the anime, meaning the upvotes happened entirely from manga-readers. The character’s popularity is heartening for another reason: at the time of the poll, Yamato was widely accepted (and celebrated) among the One Piece fanbase as a trans man.

Some context is in order, and I promise I’ll only spoil up through what’s current to the anime. After the Straw Heats head to Onigashima, Yamato is first introduced to us as “Kaido’s son” (Kaido is one of the “Yonko,” or Four Emperors). Yamato also starts off wearing a very figure-obscuring outfit and a Hannya mask (more on this in a second).

Everyone in the Beast Pirates refers to Yamato with “he/him” pronouns, as do the episode descriptions in Crunchyroll. After Yamato’s proper introduction, Luffy quickly jumps to calling Yamato “Yama-o,” which roughly translates to “Yama-guy” and is the same nicknaming structure he uses for Trafalgar Law (“Oi, Tra-o!!”).

But here’s where things get complicated. You might have noticed I’ve completely avoided assigning pronouns to Yamato so far, and that’s because, to the chagrin of some fans, whether or not Yamato identifies as “he/him” has been thrown into uncertainty. In fall 2021, One Piece’s author, Eiichiro Oda, said in a set of Vivre Cards that Yamato is female. And in the anime, after Yamato’s face reveal, the on-screen text re-introduces Yamato as “Kaido’s daughter.”

Yamato self-identifies as Kozuki Oden, who is a man, and says they therefore “became a man, too.” But it’s also safe to assume that Kaido’s own referral to Yamato as his “son” is not out of respect for Yamato’s personal wishes, and it’s certainly not out of respect for Yamato’s reverence of the person who gave Kaido his scar. Yamato is introduced to us in explosive handcuffs shackled by Kaido himself, after all. This is speculation on my end, but Kaido is very much the type to give birth to a daughter and say, “No way, I need a son. So you’re my son.”

There’s also the matter of that Hannya mask, which is a potent symbol. However, as ubiquitous as it is in Japan, many outside of the country wouldn’t catch the symbolism. The Hannya mask is one of the most recognizable masks in Noh, which is a Japanese dance-drama. It specifically represents “female rage and pain.” Quite poetically, “When the mask is held straight ahead, it looks angry. When the mask is held a little down it looks sad,” which certainly reads for Yamato’s character.

So what gives? What pronouns should we all be using for this beloved badass?

As of yet, One Piece has not supplied us with one “correct” answer. Personally speaking, I err towards “they/them,” though my friends and I cycle through “he/him,” “she/her,” and “they/them” whenever we talk about Yamato. Essentially, we consider Yamato to be gender-fluid.

If I’m right about Kaido imposing a male identity on Yamato, this reveal would be heartbreaking for many. However, if Yamato does identify as female, there’s an incredibly empowering reading behind that, too. Consider again Yamato’s infamous line: “Kozuki Oden was a man, right? So I became a man, too.”

One reading of this line is literal: Yamato considers himself a trans man. But there’s another interpretation, which really resonated with me, personally, and will likely resonate with any femme-identifying person working in male-dominated fields. In the world order of both Wano and the Beast Pirates, and in our own, Yamato can’t be female and be allowed to move towards her dreams on an equal footing as a man. You have to, essentially, “become a man” to work towards your dream. I majored in jazz guitar, friends, and I felt I had to act very male in those settings.

Both readings of this line – the male-identifying and female-identifying one – are completely valid. Both are very important to different within the One Piece fanbase, and both leave the decision ultimately up to Yamato themself. It’s very likely that we will get more information on this subject in the future. But Oda saying he views Yamato as a woman is definitely a sign of what may lay ahead in their arc.

