‘One Piece’ Lakers collab: Tickets, merch, and more

Eiichiro Oda’s hit series One Piece is working with the Los Angeles Lakers to bring a one-of-a-kind collaboration to fans.

The LA Lakers are hosting a One Piece night at Crypto.com Arena (side note: are any Lakers fans used to the name change yet? I know I’m not!) on Feb. 28, with the Lakers facing the Los Angeles Clippers on the court. A highlight of the event is a crossover t-shirt featuring Luffy dressed in a Lakers uniform while preparing for a slam dunk. The t-shirt comes with a limited-edition poster of the Straw Hats wearing Lakers gear and striking various poses, like Chopper adorably dressed as a basketball.

(Toei Animation/Eiichiro Oda)

In addition to the new merch, the event features unique One Piece-themed experiences, like a never-before-seen animation of Luffy playing basketball and a One Piece Bounty Rush photo opportunity. Fans will also have the chance to be randomly selected to compete in a One Piece game on court for the opportunity to win special prizes.

If all of this sounds like something you’d be interested in, there are still tickets available on Ticketmaster for as low as $153. The event kicks off at 7pm PT. For those who can’t make it to the court, the game will be available to watch on television at the same time.

The event was first announced in December 2024, and is one of several One Piece sports collaborations. Last year, Boston’s Fenway Park held its own One Piece night, and the Straw Hat Pirates will be returning this May for a game between the Boston Red Sox and the Minnesota Twins. This is the first time the Lakers have collaborated with an anime series on an event like this.

You can watch episodes of One Piece on Crunchyroll and Netflix both subbed and dubbed.

