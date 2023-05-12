It’s Okay To Skip These ‘One Piece’ Episodes, We Won’t Tell

Someday I’ll be the Pirate King! Right after I do all this other random b.s.!

Or maybe … instead of doing nonsense quests for side characters, I could just SKIP all the filler and get right to the action of the show! After all, One Piece has well over 1000 episodes. At least 70% of those have to be filler, yeah?

… Right?

Okay, wait, 70% is a little much. It still definitely has to be at least half of One Piece, though. How are you gonna make 1000 episodes of the plot important? One out of every two is probs just fanservice beach day parties … right?

*tugs at collar* it isn’t …?

Okay, 30%! A little less than a third of One Piece episodes could be considered filler episodes. That’s a generous estimate, right? You can’t POSSIBLY be suggesting that a series that has been running for over 20 YEARS is made of more than two-thirds canon material. That would be staggering. Sickening. Mind boggling. It’s impossible. A child’s fantasy! Like the One Piece itself!

By Whitebeard’s white beard, if my calculations are correct, only 10% of One Piece is filler. That means that the series has over 900 canonical episodes. Don’t believe me? Here’s a list of all the One Piece filler episodes as proof:

Episodes 54-61: Warship Island arc Episodes 131-135: Post Alabasta arc Episodes 136-138: Goat Island arc Episodes 139-143: Ruluka Island arc Episodes 196-206: G8 arc Episodes 220-224: Ocean’s Dream arc Episodes 225 and 226: Foxy’s return arc Episodes 326-335: Ice Hunter arc Episodes 382-384: Spa Island arc Episodes 426-429: Little East Blue arc Episodes 575-578: Z’s Ambition arc Episodes 626-628: Caesar’s Retrieval arc Episodes 747-750: Silver Mine arc Episodes 780-782: Marine Rookie arc Episodes 895-896: Cidre Guild arc

Diabolical.

(featured image: Toei Animation)

