There’s a major reason for ‘One Piece’ fans to celebrate as 1132 release date moved up after delay scare

Have no fear, One Piece is here (early)!

After a three-week-long break, the manga made a return with chapter 1131, which sent fans into a huge celebration! Now, things are getting even better because the release date for 1132 has just been moved up after a shocking announcement of yet another delay! The chapter was originally supposed to be released on Sunday, Dec. 1, but has now been moved up to Sunday, November 17, just two days from now! The latest chapter will be available to read for free on Manga Plus.

On Monday, November 11, sources of Viz Media confirmed that One Piece would be undergoing another hiatus, which meant fans would have to wait another three weeks to read chapter 1132. Readers were majorly confused and shocked because there was no reason given to the fans about why the manga would be going on another break, especially because Eiichiro Oda made it known that he was planning on releasing a chapter this week. But I guess Oda must’ve been playing some kind of evil trick on fans because in an exciting turn of events, One Piece chapter 1132 will now be out on Sunday, November 17. PHEW!

Fan Reactions to the Delay

Some fans thought that the late release of Chapter 1132 was a mistake and could not believe it, luckily, to their surprise, I guess it was.

“So there’s a rumor out that the release for manga chapter 1132 has been delayed until 12/1. Does anyone else not believe the delay is real based on the source? The site everyone is referring to only shows the Dec 1 release date for English all other languages say Nov 17?” One fan wrote on Reddit.

“Wishing Oda Sensi the best of health and happiness,” another user wrote because some fans had speculations about Oda’s health given the unprecedented delay. However, that doesn’t seem to have been the case.

Where to Watch One Piece

Fans can catch up on old episodes of One Piece on Amazon Prime Video, which offers a free trial to new subscribers. You can also watch the anime on Crunchyroll.

On October 13, 2024, it was announced that episode 1123 had been delayed and would not be airing on it’s original date of October 20, 2024. Shortly after the broadcast of episode 1122, it was announced that the anime would be taking a six month hiatus and would be back sometime in April 2025. The break was set in place to give animators some time off while they work on refocusing the anime to become bigger and better.

