Twitter Asking the Real Questions: Which Avengers Actor’s Music Career Would You Erase?

The internet is a wonderful place where we learn so much about the actors that we love and their careers, and sometimes, we have to ask the real questions of the world, and that’s what Kevin T. Porter did when he brought up Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame actors and their music careers. For those unaware, quite a few of our Marvel favorites have gone into the recording booth to lend their singing voices to an album.

I know that I personally had Robert Downy Jr.’s album, The Futurist, on my computer for like 10 years before I realized it was on Spotify, and my life was forever changed by the easy accessibility. That being said, there are three others on this list, and honestly, it isn’t as easy as you might think to choose which one you’d be able to go without.

One Avenger’s music career gotta go pic.twitter.com/wFKMUD0aGI — Kevin T. Porter (@KevinTPorter) August 8, 2019

First of all, The Futurist is maybe the greatest thing that ever happened to my 13-year-old self, so that was instantly not the one to go. (If you didn’t know about the album before, don’t worry! I had to educate the staff of the Mary Sue, as well.) Second, this is the time that we have to investigate whether or not Scarlett Johansson’s was just good because of Tom Waits, or if it was really worth listening to.

Everyone had their own opinions on the matter, though, and truly, it’s a hard decision to make.

Fuck IDK. I just know RDJ stays bc I had that album on my ipod in college — R is pretty sure it’s Gumbo (@revolutionarvie) August 8, 2019

Renner 100% — Zach McNees (@ZMsuited) August 8, 2019

Four graphic designers’ careers gotta go — KatieTwoHands (@KatieTwoHands) August 8, 2019

I will lay down my life to protect Brie Larson’s hit single “She Said” do not test me — Kelsey Rindfleisch (@KlsyRindfleisch) August 8, 2019

i love that scarjo album. it’s so weird that it exists! — Jesse David Fox (@JesseDavidFox) August 8, 2019

We must protect Hawkeye — Les Knight (@TheLesKnight) August 8, 2019

definitely jeremy’s gone — Mey Valdivia Rude (@meyrude) August 8, 2019

I feel like Thanos would be a great post rock prog band. — osmosisjohn (@johnlowells) August 8, 2019

Anyway, the correct answer is Scarlett Johansson’s album.

Another role Scarlett Johnsson was not meant to play https://t.co/a8brWRL5SO — rachel leishman (@RachelLeishman) August 8, 2019

If you haven’t listened to any of these albums … what are you doing? This is maybe my favorite thing about the actors of the MCU. Where are Chris Evans and his album? Is Sebastian Stan waiting in the wings? Does Anthony Mackie count for his work in 8 Mile? Because if that’s the case, then Papa Doc wins with Robert Downey Jr.’s “The Futurist” in a close second for the best album from the Avengers.

Anyway, where is Robert Downey Jr.’s second album? That’s the real question I want to be answered.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—