One half of beloved gay penguin couple passes away

Bad news for animal lovers everywhere—a particularly beloved penguin has passed away. This is the gentoo penguin Sphen, who resided at the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium with his same-sex partner Magic.

Sphen and Magic were considered to be a power couple of gay penguins, and their love story helped teach people about homosexuality in the animal kingdom. Sphen was a great partner and a great penguin parent. Back in 2018, he and Magic nursed a dummy egg, and when they proved to be successful at that, they were given a real one to hatch. This chick was called Sphenic (aww) until it proved to be female, at which point it was named Lara by the aquarium staff. Later on, Sphen and Magic were given another egg, and this one hatched into a chick called Clancy. Sphen and Magic remained firmly at each others’ side throughout.

“Sphen and Magic are more than just a beautiful love story—their impact around the world as a symbol of equality is immeasurable,” the Sea Life Sydney Aquarium said in a statement. Indeed, the pair had their own float at the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras parade, were used in educational materials, and featured on the American TV series Atypical. There was nothing these penguins couldn’t do, and it’s so sad that death has parted them, but Sphen developed an illness, and he had to be put to sleep in order to spare him further pain.

Get ready to feel even sadder—Magic was shown Sphen’s body afterwards, in order to help him understand what had taken place, and he immediately began to sing. Once they heard him, the other penguins in the colony joined in. It was a fitting ending to a life that touched millions.

