‘Once again blowing millions of taxpayer dollars’: Trump called out by the internet over his Indy 500 joy ride

President Donald Trump attended the Daytona 500 recently, but he didn’t just “attend” as much as create a huge, expensive spectacle. The newly-elected president, who created the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) to cut waste from government spending, spent a lot of taxpayer money on the trip. This is another example of how rules are different when you’re the man in charge.

Trump had his presidential plane Air Force One fly over the event before landing nearby to participate in it. He’s accused of spending tens of thousands on fuel alone, not to mention the money spent on attending the Super Bowl a few weeks ago. Some of the most pointed criticism came from Democratic National Committee vice chair David Hogg, who tweeted the whole thing was a “multi million dollar publicity stunt” while the president hypocritically pushed for “efficiency.”

Hogg chastised this behavior, stating how the fact that thousands have been “illegally fired” and prices continue to rise while the president showboats around a race track is “perfect symbolism” for the administration as a whole. One X user said he wasn’t surprised how Trump can’t keep himself from being in the center of a big event and that he would probably see some “friendly confederate flags” at the event to make him feel more welcome.

Another commenter made a joke about the president doing some laps at the event. This turned out to be quite prescient, as Trump indeed drove out on the track in his presidential limo, known as “The Beast,” before the race began. His motorcade did two ceremonial laps as the pace car.

Someone else pointed out that seeing things like this from the president must be especially difficult for families to watch, especially after being laid off. “They must be seething.”

It’s nothing short of “disrespectful” to all of those employees who lost their jobs in the name of government efficiency, someone else pointed out. This was the second time Trump attended the famous race, and he called the whole thing an event full of spirit that will “fuel America’s Golden Age,” something he claimed would happen while he was in office.

The race, he said in a message released before he landed, brings all types of people together in a “shared passion for speed, adrenaline and the thrill of the race.” Trump spoke to the crowd through the radio and said, “This is your favorite president. I’m a big fan.” Nascar fans are seen as mostly leaning conservative and the AP reported that there were a large number of MAGA hats in the stands.

Tristan Snell, a lawyer who prosecuted Trump University for the New York Attorney’s General office, said the president was simply playing pretend and not really getting anything done.

Another person pointed out that Trump’s Air Force One fuel money will be paid out in “grandpa’s social security benefits.”

Someone else called the stunt a “taxpayer-funded ego trip.” Elon Musk unsurprisingly lauded the president for his efforts, tweeting that he thought the whole thing was “awesome.”

The event suffered numerous rain delays and Trump left before William Byron claimed victory, becoming the first back-to-back winner in five years. Trump attended the event with his son Eric, his grandson Luke, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and his wife, Kathryn and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy. Trump said he left because of “a little rain delay, but we’ll go home and watch it, I guess.” He was back in West Palm Beach before 6 p.m.





