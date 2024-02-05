How Long Until Trump Claims That He’s Been Elvis This Entire Time?

Donald Trump’s delusions of grandeur have gotten to the point of no return. He’s now claiming that “people” have said for many years that he looks like Elvis Presley. You know, the King of Rock and Roll known for his looks and hips. You cannot make this up. I wish I was!

Trump, who famously looks like a used sponge with uncooked Top Ramen dropped on top of it, does not know how to self-tan and has, throughout his entire life, looked like he was melting. None of that is true of the King, even when he was at his worst, health-wise, right before his death. Somehow though, Trump thinks he looks anything like Elvis—and wants us to believe other people think this too!—and I think I need to go lie down.

Over the weekend, Trump took to Truth Social to ask his “fans” about whether or not he looks like the late singer. “For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike,” Trump wrote while including a picture of himself and Elvis side by side. “What do you think?” To be even more delusional, Trump also posted the picture to Instagram.

What I think is that we’re a week away from Trump and his followers trying to claim that he’s actually been secretly Elvis this entire time, because they would be the ones to believe that conspiracy theory. Can’t wait for Trump to announce his next rally in Las Vegas just to make this entire situation that much worse.

It’s not the first time that Trump has compared himself to beautiful things. Last year, he also said he was like the Mona Lisa painting for his ability to bring in crowds. But claiming that “people” say you look like Elvis is actually one of the most unhinged and delusional beliefs this man has. Sir, we have eyes.

In your actual f**king dreams.

I would just like to point out that recently, Elvis has been played by two of the hottest A-list actors out there working currently. First, Austin Butler played him in the Baz Luhrmann film Elvis detailing the life of the singer. Then, Jacob Elordi played him in Priscilla by Sofia Coppola. That Trump, in any way shape, or form, thinks he is in the same hemisphere as Butler and Elordi, looks wise, really makes me want to just go lay down in a field somewhere for a while.

I mean, look, even Stitch and his Elvis look was better than anything Trump could ever possibly do.

In the grand scheme of Trump and the off-the-rails, horrible things that he thinks and says, this is tame. This is just a show of his ego and how beautiful he thinks he is. On the one hand, I wish I could have that much self-confidence when I look like someone left the clay out in the rain but then again, I never would say that I am as handsome as Elvis Presley. The man caused women to go feral back in his day. Trump has a following of a lot of angry white men with patchy beards and ugly hats. So …

