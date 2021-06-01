comScore Omar Navarro Complains That 'Cruella' Ruined His Childhood

Noted Homophobe Omar Navarro Complains That Cruella Ruined His Childhood

By Chelsea SteinerJun 1st, 2021, 4:36 pm

It’s a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme: a homophobic Republican whining that the slightest bit of inclusivity is somehow “ruining their childhood.” The latest case of aggrieved Republicans against hints of queerness comes from failed politician and Twitter pundit Omar Navarro.

Navarro tweeted, “The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat.”

First of all, Cruella is filled with flamboyant characters, so you’re going to have to be more specific. And second, if the integrity of your childhood is so wafer-thin that it can be unraveled by a gay side character, then I’ve got terrible news for you about SO MANY films and television series. Navarro continued his attack on queer-friendly kids content, urging his followers to boycott Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues for their Pride parade sing-along video.

But who is Omar Navarro, and why does he feel the need to broadcast his homophobia on Twitter? Navarro is currently running for the seat of California’s 43rd Congressional district, which has been held by staunch Democrat and beloved meme queen Rep. Maxine Waters since 1991. Navarro has previously tried to unseat Waters in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and is running against her in 2022. Dude, take the hint.

But “no” isn’t in Navarro’s vocabulary, as evidenced by his 2019 arrest for violating a restraining order from his former girlfriend. He pled guilty to one stalking charge and served six months in prison. Navarro had previously been convicted for planting a tracking device on his ex-wife’s car in 2016. So you know, clearly a champion of family values.

Many took to social media to mock Navarro and the easily triggered Republicans like him:

(via Pink News)

