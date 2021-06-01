Noted Homophobe Omar Navarro Complains That Cruella Ruined His Childhood

It’s a tale as old as time, a song as old as rhyme: a homophobic Republican whining that the slightest bit of inclusivity is somehow “ruining their childhood.” The latest case of aggrieved Republicans against hints of queerness comes from failed politician and Twitter pundit Omar Navarro.

Navarro tweeted, “The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat.”

The new Disney Cruella with Emma Stone just ruined my childhood with an openly flamboyant gay in the movie. Disney persist shoving the LGBT agenda down our throat. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) May 31, 2021

First of all, Cruella is filled with flamboyant characters, so you’re going to have to be more specific. And second, if the integrity of your childhood is so wafer-thin that it can be unraveled by a gay side character, then I’ve got terrible news for you about SO MANY films and television series. Navarro continued his attack on queer-friendly kids content, urging his followers to boycott Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues for their Pride parade sing-along video.

But who is Omar Navarro, and why does he feel the need to broadcast his homophobia on Twitter? Navarro is currently running for the seat of California’s 43rd Congressional district, which has been held by staunch Democrat and beloved meme queen Rep. Maxine Waters since 1991. Navarro has previously tried to unseat Waters in 2016, 2018, and 2020, and is running against her in 2022. Dude, take the hint.

But “no” isn’t in Navarro’s vocabulary, as evidenced by his 2019 arrest for violating a restraining order from his former girlfriend. He pled guilty to one stalking charge and served six months in prison. Navarro had previously been convicted for planting a tracking device on his ex-wife’s car in 2016. So you know, clearly a champion of family values.

Many took to social media to mock Navarro and the easily triggered Republicans like him:

how am I supposed to enjoy the movie about a woman murders dogs and wears their skin when you acknowledge that homosexuals exist pic.twitter.com/lVAT0KJ4pV — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) May 31, 2021

Your entire childhood? All of it? Gone? Just like that? pic.twitter.com/VPmzEwJoTX — Chasten Glezman Buttigieg (@Chasten) May 31, 2021

this is straight culture? lol ok pic.twitter.com/n1LVHmxLlU — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 31, 2021

You clearly did not have a very good childhood if this ruined it. At that same time, Disney’s move might actually SAVE some childhoods. Also, go to hell please soon thank you. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) May 31, 2021

Imagine having your whole childhood resting on your favourite dog murderer having never met someone who is gay pic.twitter.com/WHiqByPUxg — James Felton (@JimMFelton) June 1, 2021

If that ruined your childhood, I hope you didn’t watch Full House. Three single men, living under one roof raising kids in San Francisco…. https://t.co/oCadf3xnIK — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) June 1, 2021

Alright guys, pack it up! The LGBT agenda item #1: Ruin Omar Navarro’s Childhood has been completed! MISSION ACCOMPLISHED! Great work, everyone! pic.twitter.com/qC6K0hSNsD — Aubrey Hirsch (@aubreyhirsch) June 1, 2021

Nostalgic for the heterosexual puppy murder from my childhood pic.twitter.com/eXbRBTbsPh — Fairy Gothmother, MD (@jenny2x4) May 31, 2021

A Gay: *exists* Omar Navarro: “AHHH MY LIFE IS RUINED NOW I CANT TAKE IT” https://t.co/wuueg4itEF — 🖤🌹 Jayrogue 🌹🖤 (@jayrogueartwork) May 31, 2021

(via Pink News, image: Disney)

