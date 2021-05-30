comScore Blue's Clues Hosts Pride Parade Sing-Along with Nina West | The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: Blue’s Clues Hosts a Pride Parade Sing-Along with Drag Race‘s Nina West

Plus Cruella de Vil, Matt LeBlanc, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerMay 30th, 2021, 6:11 pm

If you’re looking for a fun and kid-friendly way to celebrate Pride, then Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues have just the ticket. Blue’s Clues, the long-running kids show, staged an animated Pride parade sing-along hosted by Drag Race alum Nina West. Using the tune “The Ants Go Marching”, West sings as floats go by showcasing a parade of animals representing the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. There are non-binary dolphins, trans beavers, bisexual sheep, and a host of animals with disabilities.

It’s a charming and catchy video that celebrate the nuances of Pride in a way that kids can understand and be entertained by. In yet another Pride season dominated by discourse around making Pride “family-friendly”, this video reminds us that there are plenty of SFW ways to educate kids about Pride without erasing the importance of kink and sexuality for adults in the community.

“Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly,” West sings in the videoas the parade ends, finishing off with, “Happy Pride Month!” And the response has been supportive from queer folks the world over:

Happy almost Pride month!

(image: screencap)

  • Does Cruella‘s big twist remind you of The Last Jedi? (via Collider)
  • Okay, but who IS the villain in Spider-Man: No Way Home? (via /Film)
  • Let’s dive deep into Lucifer‘s season 5, episode 12. (via CBR)
  • Is this cake from the darkest timeline or the craftiest toddler?

  • If you have strong feelings about Netflix’s Master of None: Moments of Love, you’ll want to check out this round table. (via Autostraddle)
  • A Quiet Place Part II makes big noise at the box office. (via THR)
  • Bridgerton’s Freddie Stroma joins James Gunn’s Peacemaker. (via io9)
  • New Friends spin-off starrinh Matt LeBlanc as your Irish uncle:

Hope you have a restful and thoughtful Memorial Day weekend, Mary Suevians!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.