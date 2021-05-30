If you’re looking for a fun and kid-friendly way to celebrate Pride, then Nickelodeon and Blue’s Clues have just the ticket. Blue’s Clues, the long-running kids show, staged an animated Pride parade sing-along hosted by Drag Race alum Nina West. Using the tune “The Ants Go Marching”, West sings as floats go by showcasing a parade of animals representing the LGBTQIA+ spectrum. There are non-binary dolphins, trans beavers, bisexual sheep, and a host of animals with disabilities.

It’s a charming and catchy video that celebrate the nuances of Pride in a way that kids can understand and be entertained by. In yet another Pride season dominated by discourse around making Pride “family-friendly”, this video reminds us that there are plenty of SFW ways to educate kids about Pride without erasing the importance of kink and sexuality for adults in the community.

“Love is love is love you see, and everyone should love proudly,” West sings in the videoas the parade ends, finishing off with, “Happy Pride Month!” And the response has been supportive from queer folks the world over:

Words cannot describe how happy this makes me. Blue’s Clues was my favorite as a kid, and I cannot believe that it would continue to be important to me as an adult. “And P is full of Pride!”

pic.twitter.com/8RlUZmq8E3 — Clark the Vampire Slayer (@clarksided) May 29, 2021

This children's cartoon segment has more queer representation than anything else out there and it is melting my cold gay heart 🥲🏳️‍🌈💜 pic.twitter.com/ppWns4UZEQ — Eugene Lee Yang (@EugeneLeeYang) May 29, 2021

Blues clues out here changing lives and I couldn’t be happier. Great job @NinaWest! See that little brown owl, hi that’s me ☺️😂 pic.twitter.com/Fes9tKBwsS — Kenny Brown💯😼 (@IAmKennyBrown) May 29, 2021

