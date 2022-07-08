Old Spice Wants You to Smell Like a God When You Go See ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

With Thor: Love and Thunder hitting theaters the advertising campaign is working overtime to increase the hype for the movie. All that excitement can make a person sweaty, especially an actor playing an actor who’s playing a god—did that make any sense? Probably not, so let’s get to the part about the Old Spice commercial for Thor: Love and Thunder and how it’ll keep the crowd from seeing you sweat.

A little lower, Gary

Smell like a God. Or the next best thing, an actor playing a God. Smell like Actor Thor with Old Spice Dry Spray. #SmellWorthy Marvel Studios' #ThorLoveAndThunder now playing only in theaters. — Old Spice (@OldSpice) July 7, 2022

“Smell like a God,” says Old Spice with a capital G. “Or the next best thing, an actor playing a God. Smell like Actor Thor with Old Spice Dry Spray.” I appreciate the offer, and I’m sure Actor Thor smells great, but I think I wanna smell like the gods in Hades. Whichever scent gets me Megaera or Thanatos or Ares or… like … 99.9% of the cast is cool with me.

Still, this ad with Actor Thor is charming as he talks about how Thor has his weapons, but he has his Old Spice – of which he is worthy. Sure, he needs some help reaching Mjolnir (no popcorn in this one), but there’s nothing wrong with having a Gary by your side.

We’ve seen this Thor actor before

When Thor returns to Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok, he’s surprised to see his “father” lounging, eating grapes, and watching a play called “The Tragedy of Loki of Asgard.” The play tells the tale of Loki’s noble sacrifice in Thor: The Dark World, Matt Damon giving his all as the trickster god while Actor Thor mourns the loss of his brother. Not only is this the same Thor as the one in the Old Spice commercial, but he’s being played by Luke Hemsworth, Chris Hemsworth’s older brother. It’s a fun little nod to a short moment from Thor: Ragnarok that is worthy of a meme or two.

