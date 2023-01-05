Horrific New Bill Would Make Providing Gender-Affirming Care a Felony in Oklahoma

Oklahoma Republican David Bullard has introduced a new anti-trans bill, SB 129, to the Oklahoma State Senate. If passed, the bill would ban gender-affirming care for trans people under the age of 26.

The proposed bill would criminalize helping trans people physically transition, stating that “A physician or other healthcare professional found to have knowingly referred for or provided gender transition procedures to an individual under twenty-six (26) years of age shall, upon conviction, be guilty of a felony.”

There’s a 40 year statute of limitations on the law, meaning that if a doctor provides gender-affirming care today, they could be charged with a felony in 2063.

Alejandra Caraballo, a trans lawyer and writer, has broken down the implications of the bill in a Twitter thread. In addition to the obvious effects—namely, trans people being denied safe, gender-affirming, and often life-saving healthcare—Caraballo points out that, under the conditions of the bill, if a trans person under 25 travels to Oklahoma from out of state and needs to be hospitalized, they’ll be forcibly detransitioned during their hospital stay. She also compares the bill to abortion bans, which have made doctors reluctant to provide any kind of medical care that could possibly be construed as abortion care. In the case of trans care, any hormone-related treatments could be denied, regardless of whether a patient is trans.

This raises all kinds of absolutely horrifying prospects. For instance, if a 24 year old trans person is driving through Oklahoma and gets into a car accident and needs to be hospitalized for weeks, they will be forcefully detransitioned and taken off HRT by their doctors. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 5, 2023

It will create a terrifying chilling effect on all trans people's healthcare. Doctors will be afraid to work with trans patients for fear of losing their medical license and or getting criminally investigated. Cis and intersex people will have their prescriptions scrutinized. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 5, 2023

Have PCOS and need Spiro? The pharmacist might think you're secretly trans and refuse to fill it. Intersex and need HRT? Same thing. Exceptions don't matter. We saw this with abortion where women were literally being tortured and left to approach near death before doctors helped. — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 5, 2023

Mainly, though, Caraballo states that this bill is part of a larger plan by Republicans to outlaw transitioning altogether. “It won’t stop until they ban transition entirely,” Caraballo writes on Twitter. “They’ll just keep increasing the age. It was never about children.”

New bill introduced in Oklahoma would make it a felony to provide gender affirming care to anyone under the age of 26.



WE TOLD YOU SO.



It won't stop until they ban transition entirely. They'll just keep increasing the age. It was never about children.https://t.co/vfvGo83U4e pic.twitter.com/wNbsL6Ryan — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) January 5, 2023

Caraballo also points out that she and other trans rights advocates were raising alarms about anti-trans legislation long before SB 129. In March, Caraballo pointed to thought pieces laying the groundwork for this kind of legislation by questioning the “competency” of adults under 25 to make their own medical decisions.

The mask coming off the anti-trans movement. It's not just about preventing trans kids from existing, but trans adults as well. If you can't consent to medication at 25 to transition, no adult can truly "consent." This is about the elimination of trans people. pic.twitter.com/G1e6zNOGoZ — Alejandra Caraballo (@Esqueer_) March 24, 2022

“The mask is coming off the anti-trans movement,” Caraballo writes. “This is about the elimination of trans people.”

(featured image: Ted Eytan/Flickr (CC BY-SA)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]