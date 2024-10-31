‘Oh, you’re correcting my pronunciation?:’ A Donald Trump supporter is dunked on after refusing to say Kamala Harris’ name right

If anyone can pronounce “Donald Trump,” they should be able to say “Kamala Harris” properly as well. Unfortunately, getting a grip on Kamala’s name just isn’t the forte of this one voter.

Political comedy duo The Good Liars found a woman at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania with a crude sign against Kamala Harris. The sign reads, “Kameltoe isn’t qualified to wipe my a–.” Davram Stiefler, half of the duo, asked, “Is this what you call Kamala when you talk about her?”

The MAGA supporter replied, “I can’t pronounce her name right anyway, so camel toe is a better solution.” Stiefler intentionally mispronounced Donald Trump’s name to point out the absurdity in the MAGA supporter’s statement. He was immediately corrected, and he responded sarcastically, “Oh, you’re correcting the pronunciation?”

This person was very concerned about the pronunciation of “Donald Trump” pic.twitter.com/uljLXHw8wl — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) October 29, 2024

Many on social media found the video repulsive. One social media user still managed to dunk on the Trump supporter even further. They wrote, “She got into her kid’s art supplies and thinks she ate with that sign.”

How to pronounce Kamala Harris

All it should’ve taken were two seconds for people to look up Kamala Harris’ name. Clearly, disrespect is their intention. The Trump campaign’s misogynoir against Harris couldn’t be ignored. Trump and his supporters have been pushing a narrative of promiscuity and deceit against Harris, a Black woman. They’re not merely attacking her policies in civil debate—they’re attacking her identity as a biracial Black woman. No doubt, calling her “camel toe” is a double whammy that proves the point.

In an interview with Wired, Kamala Harris answered one of the most frequently asked questions about her: how to pronounce her first name. Kerry Washington and Kamala’s own nieces also demonstrated how exactly to pronounce her name on stage. Even Kerry Washington was sick of the constant disrespect Kamala has faced because of her name. On stage, Kerry said, “Confusion is understandable, disrespect is not.”

