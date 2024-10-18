MAGA’s hateful ‘Kamala Blackface’ argument is a staggering new low considering Donald Trump is literally orange

The Donald Trump fans of the world continue to make no sense. MAGA has gotten to the point where they are continually accusing Kamala Harris, whose father was a Black man, of using blackface in her campaign…Y’all, Donald Trump paints himself orange. Let’s be for real.

For whatever reason, the MAGA team has really been leaning into this narrative. They’re determined to paint her as some kind of liar when she quite literally is just talking about her heritage. One of the loudest voices in it is Candace Owens. Using the hashtag “Kamala Blackface,” Owens has been insinuating that Harris is saying she is Black as a political stunt.

“Kamala Race Hoax is trending. We will not let this go. Her campaign absolutely must respond to this,” Owens wrote. She went on to say “This is the most diabolical political stunt I’ve ever seen. She has put on a literal minstrel show of a campaign.”

The response from the Left has consistently brought up one fact: Trump paints himself orange. It is weird for any of them to talk about someone pretending to be something else when Trump has a horrible make-up job. The general consensus is that it is…jus pathetic. “Definitely the most embarrassing maga hashtag so far.”

As a lovely person pointed out, it is just weird behavior when Trump is a shade of wood varnish.

Meanwhile – Trump a white person – wears make up way darker than his skin color to peddle racism #TrumpBlackface pic.twitter.com/L1F72ZoSGU — JesusWasWoke?️‍??️‍⚧️????? (@AmenWokeJesus) October 18, 2024

I just do not understand. She’s not doing anything wrong saying she is a Black woman. She is. Her mother was Indian and her father was Black. It is who Kamala Harris’ parents were. As one user pointed out, “Imagine accusing a woman, born of a Black father and an Indian mother, of blackface and then voting for a pasty white guy who paints himself with deck stain every morning.”

It’s weird behavior

At this point, the MAGA fans feel desperate. That’s the only way to explain this. They are frantically trying to find something to hate on Harris for so that they can try to convince others to vote against her but how does erasing her heritage help? It is almost as if they do not understand that people are often not just one ethnicity.

“Also, you know people can be more than one thing at once, right? Like she can be Indian AND Black, not either or,” one user wrote and that’s what this boils down to. I will help them by giving them a white breakdown. I am both Italian and Scottish. My father was Scottish and my mom is Italian. Those two things are both part of me and it is okay to honor and respect them both at the same time.

That’s what Harris is doing when she honors her mother and her father with her heritage. For people who are supporting a man who looks like he fell into a vat of orange concealer, it is weird behavior. Maybe focus on his need to look as unnaturally orange as possible. Because WHO is naturally orange?!!??! Weird behavior from MAGA fans when Trump’s face is Pantone 1575 c.

