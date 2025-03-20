Oh look, a right-wing ‘Star Wars’ bellower is wrong about the franchise all over again

There are a wide range of Star Wars fans. There are the kids that the series appeals to, those fans who have been there since the film’s first release, and then there are those who understand the franchise and love it dearly. Oh and the toxic dude bros, like YouTuber Star Wars Theory.

One of the more toxic of voices in the franchise has consistently used what “he” thinks Star Wars is about and pushed a narrative that is….very wrong about the franchise. It all started when he made some kind of meme post about the franchise and wrote “Just because a fortified franchise 40+ years old has all its characters and lore destroyed, bastardized, diluted, and turned political, erasing any of the former magic and themes that made it special, you CAN’T have an opinion.” He ended the meme by saying “Never let anyone silence your voice.”

A fan rightfully took umbrage with the “turned political” side of his argument. Star Wars has always been political. It is literally called Star WARS. Theory then explained how the franchise was inspired by the Vietnam war. “George’s politics were timeless. It was little guy vs big guy. Inspired by the Viet Cong war with the USA. Rebels vs Opressors. That’s the politics. It’s timeless.”

The issue with this is that it was also heavily inspired by World War II and the rise of the Nazi regime, which is reflective of today’s society. Theory let his anger over Luke Skywalker’s death show again. “It’s quite a different narrative that runs the Disney story, DEVOID of character growth, creative writing, training or common sense and let’s not forget, pissing on established characters that took decades to build through actual relatable trial and error BY KILLING THEM OFF just to spotlight how amazing and better the new characters are.”

All Star Wars is political and Luke Skywalker is a drama queen. Get over it

Theory finished his incorrect diatribe by saying “When it comes to everything Star Wars 1-6 and George Lucas, I know what I’m talking about.” Clearly not if you think Luke Skywalker’s death was out of character or that the series was based on the Vietnam war and not also the Nazi party.

I also don’t believe that a man who complains this much about the sequel trilogy knows more than I do about Revenge of the Sith but that’s not important. What is important is pointing out that this franchise has always had a political edge and with the sequel trilogy and the subsequent Disney+ shows, we’ve seen how the show adapts in further political turmoil.

Voices like Theory in the Star Wars space are not helpful and hurt fans who do enjoy the franchise that he does not like. His plea to use your voice is encouraging fans to complain about the Disney era properties and that turns into a toxic response to fans who enjoy these things. In the past, Theory has said he has no control over what his fanbase says to people. I know, he said it about me and my anger over his fans attacking me.

But messages like this where he simply says to use their voices to complain are harmful! You can be mad that Luke Skywalker died. I agree with the choice and I even think it was more reflective of who Luke Skywalker is than other storylines. But it is my opinion and I think that and don’t attack others for thinking differently, which is not what this mindset that Theory is presenting does.

So for a quick reminder: Star Wars has always been political and it is now more timelier than ever.

