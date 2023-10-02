Oh Cool, You Can Get Over 100 Queer Halloween Games for 10 Bucks

Spooky season has arrived, baby! It’s time to get out your Jack-o’-Lanterns, dig up those old horror films, and drag all those skeletons out of your closet. Halloween is only a few weeks away, and a new itch.io bundle promises to give you more than enough queer video games to tide you over until the 31st.

The Queer Halloween Stories Bundle is a massive project collection from queer creators and storytellers with tons of different genres across gaming. There are PC games, physical tabletop games, and even a couple comics and zines. The sheer breadth of talented creators here is crazy, by the way. Offerings include npckc’s visual novel casting hearts, nadia nova’s trans lesbian demon summoning game Trans Goetia (NSFW!), and Kitsune Games’ indie rougelike MidBoss.

“The Queer Halloween Stories Bundle is a mutual aid bundle directly benefiting queer indie developers, authors, and artists, with all sales split evenly among participants who have opted in to receive funds for their work,” the bundle’s itch.io page notes.

There are two iterations of the Queer Halloween Stories Bundle. The full price iteration is $60, and the other is $10. Both include the same number of games and stories, but the latter is intended as a discounted options for queer players under financial strain who still want a way to explore queer narratives during spooky season. The latter requests that, if you can spare $60 at this time, to please make sure to do so over the $10 iteration.

“The Queer Halloween Stories Bundle is a grassroots indie media bundle that hopes to bring attention to the underground world of queer horror and other Halloween-adjacent art while financially supporting the folks behind these projects,” the bundle’s FAQ reads.

The bundle’s $60 page has a goal of $1,000, with the $10 iteration at $500. As of this article’s publication, contributors have received over $1,400 in total purchases, split among contributors.

So go check out the Queer Halloween Stories Bundle if you have the cash to spare. It’s a nice little Halloween treat, and great to see queer horror and spooky content spotlighted front and center in such an enormous bundle.

(Disclosure: Creator nadia nova betaread the script for the writer’s Twine game Kharis.)

(featured image: milk+ visual)

