comScore Elon Musk Has Some 'Skit Ideas' for Saturday Night Live | The Mary Sue

Oh Cool, Elon Musk Has Some ‘Skit Ideas’ for Saturday Night Live

Dogecoin is the new land shark.

By Chelsea SteinerMay 2nd, 2021, 3:38 pm

Elon Musk poses at a space event

Comedy icon Elon Musk is preparing for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live this week. And while Musk is presumably working on his hosting debut with the cast and crew at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, he is also beta testing his jokes on Twitter. We’ve already detailed why Musk is a questionable host, as well as the blowback from SNL castmembers.

But if the many angry man hate emails in my inbox are any indication, we’re being too hard on poor Elon. Maybe these Muskrats have a point, and I should approach his hosting gig with optimism and good intentions. Sounds wacky, but I’m willing to give it a shot. Let’s take a gander at some of Musk’s sketch ideas:

Okay okay, these are … ideas. Definitely ideas. Perhaps they work better as dank memes than actual sketches. Also, while his extremely online fanbase may be salivating, most Americans have no idea what Dogecoin or dank memes even are. Luckily, plenty of folks hopped on the thread to pitch their own sketches to Musk:

Cast member Chris Redd offered his own piece of advice to Musk:

There are some things we can probably expect to see on the show: a rap with Pete Davidson about Dogecoin and cryptocurrency. Davidson previously did an Eminem-inspired rap on NFTs, so it’s not much of a stretch. We can also assume Musk will be playing himself at some point, and there will likely be a sketch that takes place in space/on Mars.

Here’s the thing: I am not a fan of Elon Musk, but this could be a major opportunity for the tech entrepreneur to poke fun at himself and his image. If Musk showed even a little bit of self-awareness, he could win a whole new fanbase outside of deeply online Dogecoin obsessives. But does he even need to expand his fanbase? The man has more money than God, and will likely continue his C+ Tony Stark journey into history.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens on Saturday night.

(image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.