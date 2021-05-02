Comedy icon Elon Musk is preparing for his stint hosting Saturday Night Live this week. And while Musk is presumably working on his hosting debut with the cast and crew at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, he is also beta testing his jokes on Twitter. We’ve already detailed why Musk is a questionable host, as well as the blowback from SNL castmembers.

But if the many angry man hate emails in my inbox are any indication, we’re being too hard on poor Elon. Maybe these Muskrats have a point, and I should approach his hosting gig with optimism and good intentions. Sounds wacky, but I’m willing to give it a shot. Let’s take a gander at some of Musk’s sketch ideas:

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Woke James Bond

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

The Dogefather

SNL May 8 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 28, 2021

Okay okay, these are … ideas. Definitely ideas. Perhaps they work better as dank memes than actual sketches. Also, while his extremely online fanbase may be salivating, most Americans have no idea what Dogecoin or dank memes even are. Luckily, plenty of folks hopped on the thread to pitch their own sketches to Musk:

How about a skit where a selfish billionaire has a tantrum and makes a showy to-do about moving his factory to another state, but that new state is so dysfunctional it has a third-world power grid and runs out of electricity to run his factories and cars? That would be hilarious. — Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) May 2, 2021

👍 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 2, 2021

Listen to the writers who have been paid to do that for 46 years — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) May 2, 2021

Instead of going to Mars Elon Musk devotes his time and resources to making life on earth 10x more efficient and sustainable. Focusing on housing for the homeless and water resources. That would be a great skit. — The Truth Experiment (@LATX91) May 1, 2021

Cast member Chris Redd offered his own piece of advice to Musk:

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

There are some things we can probably expect to see on the show: a rap with Pete Davidson about Dogecoin and cryptocurrency. Davidson previously did an Eminem-inspired rap on NFTs, so it’s not much of a stretch. We can also assume Musk will be playing himself at some point, and there will likely be a sketch that takes place in space/on Mars.

Here’s the thing: I am not a fan of Elon Musk, but this could be a major opportunity for the tech entrepreneur to poke fun at himself and his image. If Musk showed even a little bit of self-awareness, he could win a whole new fanbase outside of deeply online Dogecoin obsessives. But does he even need to expand his fanbase? The man has more money than God, and will likely continue his C+ Tony Stark journey into history.

I guess we’ll have to wait and see what happens on Saturday night.

(image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

