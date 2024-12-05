‘Oh Canada!’: Trump is destroyed after posting an AI-generated featuring a fake Canada

This AI-generated photo of Donald Trump in itself is a winning argument against using generative AI. Aside from producing weird hands, AI isn’t a geography genius either and would mistake a Swiss mountain for one of Canada’s.

Donald Trump and his social media staffers posted a photo of him on top of a mountain range, beside a Canadian flag. This AI-generated photo was captioned, “Oh Canada!” on Trump’s Truth Social account. For anyone who hasn’t seen the Canadian Rocky Mountains, the photo looked unassuming enough. Some hawk-eyed social media users weren’t fooled. They pointed out that the mountain in the photo isn’t found in Canada.

The mountain in the photo resembled Mt. Matterhorn, situated between the Swiss Alps and Italy. One wrote, “That’s the Matterhorn. It’s in Switzerland, Einstein.” Other social media users were even more sarcastic, stating that the president-elect must love the USA so much that he brought the US flag with him to Switzerland—or not. One Twitter user even joked about Trump illegally crossing the Swiss border with the Canadian flag.

Surely, Donald Trump’s social media team could’ve advised against posting an AI-generated photo.

A bizarre joke about conquering Canada

It’s not all giggles about the matter, though. Trump has repeatedly joked that Canada should join the US to avoid the massive tariffs he intends to impose. Trump’s staunch supporters have continued trolling about Canada, expressing that there are various reasons to make Canada a state of the USA instead. It’s an odd joke, but the MAGA crowd is having a field day about Canada as the 51st state.

Although it’s all just one big, bemusing joke, Trudeau has been busy trying to persuade Trump against the 25% tariffs. Trudeau believes that a steep tariff on all Canadian imports would hurt both Americans and Canadians alike.

