OFMD Star Is Capitalizing on Our Thirst With a Virtual Sword-Fighting Class Charity Fundraiser

Vico Ortiz is going to break the internet. Ortiz is most well-known for playing Jim on the hit HBO Max queer comedy Our Flag Means Death. The stars of the show may be Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and Blackbeard (Taika Waititi), but fans also fell head over heels for non-binary pirate Jim.

Out of all the pirates on the show, Jim is the most skilled with a blade. Knives or swords, Jim can use them all and look hot doing it. We may not have a release date for season 2 of Our Flag Means Death, but we do have some gifts from the cast. Vico Oritz is using their talents to teach all of us thirsty fans how to use a sword through a new virtual class. It doesn’t just benefit us, it also helps raise money for a good cause. It’s a win-win!

Thirst & Parry with Vico Ortiz

Through Momentus, Ortiz will hold a virtual sword-fighting class on July 29 so we couch pirates can learn to handle a blade. Aptly called “Thirst & Parry”, the class will also offer some meet and greet time with Ortiz. It’s okay to fall into Ortiz’s thirst trap since a portion of each ticket sale benefits Puerto Rico-based LaBori Vogue.

“LaBori Vogue, [is] an organization using the ballroom as a tool for liberation and social justice. The House of LaBori Vogue seeks to create spaces in the community where people can experience ‘Jayaera’ or ‘the search for happiness and empowerment’ through rehearsals, meetups, and celebratory balls, raising awareness and funds for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

We are PROUD to announce tickets are now on sale for “Thirst & Parry” with @puertoricaninja, an exclusive #OFMD sword-fighting class with a portion of proceeds supporting @laborivogue! Whether you’re a sword-lover or a sword-fighter, this is just for you: https://t.co/WCy8IGvRy2 pic.twitter.com/U6em37IVUQ — bemoment.us (@BeMomentus) June 21, 2023

Known for their advocacy work, it isn’t surprising that Ortiz is holding a class that would raise money for a charity. If you want more than the class, you can also purchase souvenirs with your class tuition. Such as a Jim-inspired “Seis de Espadas” tarot card lithograph signed by Ortiz. I’m eyeing the shirt that says “Assigned Knives at Birth,” because some of us love knives more than we should. It’s okay to spend the money—I mean, it’s helping a good cause, right? Ortiz asked so nicely for us to join them. Who are we to refuse?

