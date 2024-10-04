‘Of course he’s backing out’: Donald Trump’s time-honored tradition trashing may have just gift-wrapped the presidency for Kamala

Donald Trump may have the reading comprehension of a dead goat, but he might just be smart enough to read the writing on the wall. For over half a century, presidential candidates have appeared on 60 Minutes on CBS before Election Day, and Donny just pulled out of the interview.

Recommended Videos

What’s the CBS tea?

According to a statement posted on Twitter, CBS said that “after initially accepting 60 Minutes’ request for an interview with Scott Pelley, former President Trump’s campaign has decided not to participate”. It’s a surprising break with a long standing tradition, but then again, Trump isn’t exactly that “traditional” type. He’s flouted tradition before, becoming the first president in history to be impeached twice, refuse to acknowledge defeat in an election, and of course, be accused of multiple felonies.

A Programming Note: 60 Minutes is scheduled to air a primetime election special on a Monday edition of the broadcast on October 7 at 8 PM. For over half a century, 60 Minutes has invited the Democratic and Republican tickets to appear on our broadcast as Americans head to the… — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2024

Why is Trump pulling out? Well, he actually has a running tradition of doing so. During his last appearance on 60 minutes in 2020, he walked out of his interview with Leslie Stahl. Maybe he’s trying to develop a tradition of his own? According to Trump himself, the reason is personal. At a press conference in Milwaukee, Trump said that he wanted to get “an apology” from CBS before appearing on the show. According to Trump, he and Stahl got into a “bit of an argument on the camera” surrounding a laptop that Trump claimed was linked to Hunter Biden before walking out.

Trump campaign communications director called CBS’ Twitter post “fake news,” bemoaning the fact that 60 Minutes was going to be doing “live fact checking.”

Fake News. 60 Minutes begged for an interview, even after they were caught lying about Hunter Biden’s laptop back in 2020. There were initial discussions, but nothing was ever scheduled or locked in.



They also insisted on doing live fact checking, which is unprecedented. https://t.co/l7xIacc1JK — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) October 1, 2024

It’s not the first time (and certainly won’t be the last) that the Trump campaign has complained about live fact checking. During his debate with Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz, Trump running mate J.D. Vance complained about being fact checked live after he was interrupted while spreading further information about Haitian migrants in Ohio. After all, the Trump campaign depends on the distortion of facts, how else could they make the baseless claim that immigrants are eating people’s pets?

It’s possible that Trump’s campaign managers pulled him out of the 60 Minutes interview due to fears surrounding his mental fitness. During his press conference remarks, The Washing Post described Trump’s statements as “scattered,” and that the former president’s frequent word fumbling and mix-ups have caused voters to raise concerns about his cognitive abilities. Whatever the reason, things aren’t looking good for Trump. And that’s good.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy