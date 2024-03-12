The release of an obviously doctored photo by the British royal family has fueled conspiracy theories about the fate of Kate Middleton, the current Princess of Wales, who has been absent from public duties since she was admitted to hospital for “routine abdominal surgery” almost two months earlier.

So let me get this straight, nobody has seen the princess of wales in months and they just released a doctored photo of her expecting everyone to accept it?



Like, the royals are just billionaires, in the bin with the lot of them, but… real talk, did they kill her? https://t.co/3A0SOfzOGN — Myk – ?????? – Here To Help (@mykola) March 11, 2024

Speculation began a few weeks into the princess’ recovery and only grew the longer she went without making a public appearance, although a spokesperson said of the rumors, “We were very clear from the outset that the Princess of Wales was out until after Easter and Kensington Palace would only be providing updates when something was significant.”

Rumors included failed plastic surgery, a nervous breakdown requiring in patient care, and even that she was actually dead, either because the surgery went wrong or because she’d been murdered by her husband or another member of the royal family.

Though conspiracy theories about the princess’ whereabouts were rampant on X (formerly known as Twitter), they largely hadn’t made their way outside of it and its communities of royal watchers, Kate Middleton fans, and X users looking for juicy drama. However, this all changed with the release of an obviously, and badly, photoshopped picture of the princess and her three children by Kensington Palace for Mother’s Day.

This isn’t the first photograph allegedly taken of Kate Middleton since her surgery. A few days earlier, a grainy paparazzi picture of the princess, wearing dark glasses and sitting in the passenger seat of a car being driven by her mother, was released to the press. However, this is the first official image, and the fact that it’s so obviously and poorly edited that several major news organizations rejected it for not meeting their photographic standards has caused the speculation on her whereabouts to jump from fringe Twitter discourse to the mainstream.

Dear the royals, we are a sensible people, all we need is a video of Kate with today's newspaper telling us the oscar winners from last night to confirm that you haven't killed her. — TechnicallyRon (On all the platforms) (@TechnicallyRon) March 11, 2024

Some of the obvious flaws in the edited image include the princess’ impossible arm span where her hands rest on the children’s waists, the strangely blurred and translucent patches in her hair, and the way that the edges of Princess Charlotte’s clothes don’t align with her body, overlapping in impossible ways with her own arm, her brother’s hand, and her mother’s torso. The Princes of Wales’ head also appears to be slightly out of proportion to her body, as if they were taken from different images and pasted together, and her wedding and engagement rings are missing—either a sloppy mistake or a deliberate choice that could have further implications.

I wasn’t in on this whole conspiracy about Kate Middleton missing and the royals covering it up until they dropped this obviously fake photo today to appease public concern.



I do photography, and work with post processing/editing a lot … here are just a few unexplainable issues pic.twitter.com/O0NBUpIYru — Jon | Mark (@NerdyTeacher_) March 10, 2024

Look, we aren’t talking about making a few minor touchups to a photo. We are talking about editing a whole other face onto a body. That’s a HUGE problem. There are a lot of people who are truly concerned about Kate Middleton, and something like this is DEEPLY disturbing. — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) March 11, 2024

Ruby Naldrett, Senior Social Media Editor for the Daily Mirror and Daily Star, shared her opinion that the editor of the photograph lifted Kate Middleton’s face from the cover shoot she did with Vogue several years earlier, as those parts of the images line up perfectly. While several naysayers in the replies have claimed this is down to them both being photographs of the same face, it would be nearly if not actually impossible to get two identical photographs that way, as slight deviations in expression, angle, distance between photographer and subject, and the natural effects of aging would create small differences that would show up on analysis.

my analysis of the kate middleton photo saga is that they took her face from the vogue cover she did years ago and edited it in pic.twitter.com/JLXts08zp5 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) March 11, 2024

In response to the speculation and backlash, the Prince and Princess of Wales’ official X account confirmed that the image had been edited, releasing a first-person apology signed “C,” attributing the “amateur” editing to the princess herself. Far from quieting the rumors, this statement only added fuel to the fire, with many asking what is actually going on that would lead the palace to put out such an implausible excuse.

I like Kate and William and I've never taken conspiracy theories seriously but all these fuck ups is even making me wonder whether she's been abducted by aliens – what are they even doing?! https://t.co/GbFIXCNvUv pic.twitter.com/UyGnKM86UN — Shauna (@BlueMonkey19) March 11, 2024

I am struggling to believe that the most famous royal family in the world – and the woman who would be queen – fiddled around with photoshop and put out a family pic (designed to quash rumours about her whereabouts) without anyone in the ranks inspecting it. Nah. Not buying it. — Sonia Poulton (@SoniaPoulton) March 11, 2024

Further complicating the story is the press photograph allegedly taken of the princess and her husband in a car just hours after the apology over the previous photograph was made. The fact that the picture only shows the princess’ ear and the edge of her jaw, hardly identifying features, combined with the palace’s quick turn around on press photographs taken of the princess (going from objecting over the previous pap shot to apparently signing off on this one), has led to even more speculation that the woman in the car isn’t Kate Middleton at all, and that the palace is continuing attempts to cover up what’s really going on.

This morning's photo of Kate "breaking cover" (barely appearing in profile in a very dark car). Pretty sure this won't put the public's mind at ease. pic.twitter.com/WejMELq5Sg — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) March 11, 2024

“Kate Middleton” is doing a lot in this sentence! This is just a white woman with a ponytail! pic.twitter.com/lfEiTJR9VJ — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) March 11, 2024

This is a new photo of William and Kate together. Once again, the photo is grainy, and Kate is facing away from the camera. What the hell is going on? I have seen clearer photos of UFOs and Bigfoot. pic.twitter.com/8lLroh1zHm — Christopher Bouzy (spoutible.com/cbouzy) (@cbouzy) March 11, 2024

In addition to the “Princess of Wales is secretly dead” rumors that are still going strong, a new theory has emerged—namely that Kate Middleton has actually left her husband, and the strange ringless photograph combined with what people are referring to as the “soft launch” of her husband’s alleged mistress, Lady Rose Hanbury, in the papers, was an attempt to ease the public into the news of their impending divorce—one that’s gone terribly, embarrassingly wrong.

A short video of Kate talking would put this entire matter to bed and the fact they can’t produce that is making me think she’s either not conscious or she’s no longer the princess of wales lol — skeng’sther. (@esthergbenz) March 11, 2024

I’m new to the mess of the royal family but they saying this William mistress being soft launched on UK Mother’s Day while Kate is MIA and I’m now fully committed to the mess and will be starting the crown. These people are crazy ? https://t.co/JxX0kcRcMw — Red St. Patrick (@shes_rADIAnt) March 11, 2024

IMO this was a soft launch of the divorce w/ a “single, ringless Kate.”

It went horribly awry tho.

The press dropped these articles on Will’s side chick TODAY. I repeat **today**

The press is starting to out the Rose Hanbury affair & tell what’s really going on. pic.twitter.com/2ihxm4HqL1 — Cheers! ? (@A_A_Lou) March 11, 2024

In reality, we genuinely don’t know what’s going on with the royal family, though given the paparazzi shot earlier in the month, it seems very unlikely that the most extreme conspiracy theories are true. What is clear is that this entire debacle has been a massive PR failure on the royal family’s part.

When you’ve got respectable accounts asking for proof of life regarding Kate Middleton, you’ve really got a PR crisis of epic proportions. — Anne Boleyn (“Royal Expert") (@TudorChick1501) March 11, 2024

A damning theory about Kate Middleton's Mother's Day photo from Ruby Naldrett, a senior social media editor with The Daily Mirror. First it was The Telegraph, now The Mirror. Is the royal family on the verge of losing the backing of the entire Royal Rota? https://t.co/kTUK4DEiuq — Kristen Meinzer (@kristenmeinzer) March 11, 2024

#WhereIsKateMiddleton



The RF expects us to believe William (on his way to Westminster) gave Kate a lift to her appointment?



Another unclear photo, this time Kate is conveniently looking at a brick wall?



Fire the whole Royal family PR team please. pic.twitter.com/iHMcOWIm6g — Lilly Nyoni (@lillynyoni) March 11, 2024

(featured image: Ming Yeung/Getty Images)

