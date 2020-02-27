Working Title for the Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Means More Questions

The Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series has been a long time coming, since will before the streaming platform’s inception. Many of us have been waiting since 2005 for Ewan McGregor to take on Old Ben yet again. At least year’s San Diego Comic-Con, Ewan McGregor came out on stage to many excited fans because, let’s be honest, we all love Obi-Wan Kenobi to a probably unhealthy degree.

That being said, now that there is more news surrounding the show, that excitement feels justified, even if I still have to wait nearly a year to see the show. News came recently that there was a working title, and McGregor even opened up about the series while on Good Morning America. Talking about what it was like to get back into the mindset of Obi-Wan Kenobi, McGregor basically thinks it’s down to the cloak:

We start shooting at the very beginning of next year. They’re in pre-production from this summer. There are scripts that I’ve read that are really good. They’re continuing to write on them to make them even better, and we start very early next year. And I’m excited about it. I think the last one I shot was in 2003, so it’s been a while. It’ll just be there, I think. Also, I’m reminding myself by watching their new films and The Mandalorian and stuff, I really enjoyed. I keep myself as current as I can with the Lucasfilm world. I don’t think it will take two minutes; I’ll put the cloak back on and I’ll be there, I think.

Now, with a rumored working title of “Pilgrim,” the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is, seemingly, right on track. After news broke of the series getting pushed back for work on its scripts, the internet was worried that it wasn’t ever going to come to fruition. Luckily for us, it’s fine, but let’s talk about “Pilgrim” for a moment.

The working title is according to Production Weekly, and while a little basic, in my opinion, it does give insight into where the show is taking. After Revenge of the Sith, we know that Kenobi was hiding from the Empire while keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker, but Pilgrim insinuates that Old Ben has a journey ahead of him.

That fits with the show’s likely focus on Ben Kenobi coping with his new place in the world now that the Jedi are dead, and he’s, essentially, trapped on Tatooine. He’s in charge of protecting Luke Skywalker, but he’s completely alone. Maybe this is a moment to go and find those who survived the war, especially since there is a rumored Jar Jar Binks cameo.

I’m just excited for more of Ewan McGregor’s take on Obi-Wan. Easily the best part of the prequels, McGregor brought an understanding to the character, and getting to see how Kenobi went from the powerful Jedi to the older man we watched face off against Darth Vader on the Death Star, with McGregor portraying him, is going to be a dream.

