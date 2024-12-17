NYC’s chaotic Gojo lookalike contest is my new Roman Empire

A lookalike contest honoring Gojo of the Jujutsu Kaisen animanga took place in NYC on Friday, Dec. 13. It’s since proven one of the wildest competitions to come out of the trend, sparking some controversy amidst all the excitement.

Participants met up in Washington Square Park, where the event drew a rather impressive crowd of over 400 fans. White wigs abound and 25 competitors in total, cosplayers dressed in a variety of styles seen throughout the series. Most accessorized with Gojo’s signature circle glasses worn during his time as a student at Jujutsu Tech, while only a select few opted to try the blindfold-based look the sorcerer is most well-known for. The competition was decidedly stiff, but one cosplayer dressed in a Western getup inspired by mangaka Gege Akutami’s beloved “cowboy Gojo” sketch was dubbed the honored one by a pretty significant margin of screams. However, fans who couldn’t make it to the event now feel that another Gojo contender was robbed — and the winner has stated they kind of agree.

Gojo number 21 is currently the talk of JJK’s TikTok community (and you can find him at the handle @beecharexists). Many fans are familiar with Beechar for doing pretty darn good Gojo cosplays, hair up and all, but his most recent appearance as the character had Gojo fangirls channeling their inner Miwa and asking for photos after he announced to the crowd that he was actually dressed as a famously spicy Gojo figure. This, of course, was followed by an ab reveal which warranted a winning number of screams in itself, solidifying the cosplayer’s standing as the strongest lookalike. But the controversy doesn’t end there.

Some have called the competition “cringe,” criticizing anime fans for organizing the event. What’s even more shocking than anime hate in 2024 is the criticism directed at Beechar’s cosplay in the aftermath, with some calling it “inappropriate” to reference the viral NSFW figure in the presence of minors. While the core of the argument is valid, it doesn’t really hold up, considering onlookers merely got an ab shot that pales in comparison to what you might see at a typical trip to the beach or on any popular TV series. Next!

Through the controversy, JJK fans have also gotten some bittersweet news. If you were following the contest on the day of, you might have noticed one beloved TikToker and casual Gojo cosplayer couldn’t make it. Fans lovingly dubbed TikTok user @blondeandabaddie “the real” Gojo long before the event, thanks to a now-viral GRWM video in which she applied white mascara and responded to commenters, “Who the hell is Gojo?”

She’s embraced her title since then, often pairing her white wig with a tan and lots of lip gloss. She even booked a flight to NYC to attend the Gojo lookalike contest. However, her flight was cancelled last minute, keeping followers and those who RSVP’d on the edge of their seats. With one option left, she rented a car and made the 12-hour drive to the city only to miss the contest by two hours. Many showed up with signs featuring stills from her viral video to ensure she made it there in spirit.

The Gojo lookalike contest’s organizer, Zander Small, shared how hyped he was that @blondeandabaddie planned to come and just how much the crowd missed her. He’s also clarified details about the fine he’s now facing for hosting the massive event in Washington Square Park, a consequence that also befell the host of the original Timothée Chalamet lookalike competition.

In a fortunate twist, the English voice cast for Jujutsu Kaisen heard about the contest at a recent con. Adam McArthur, who voices Yuji Itadori in the English dub, has now promised that he, Kaiji Tang (Satoru Gojo), and Anne Yatco (Nobara Kugisaki) will foot the $250 bill as a way to say thanks to fans this holiday season. This is a seriously kind gesture in itself, but the cast’s generosity speaks volumes here, as the lookalike contest trend began with the purpose for fans to gather and do something fun for free.

The cast simply asks that we let them know about the next event; they might show up to judge!

