Now why are Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene coming for “communist” Elmo?

Elmo is just trying to live his life as a not yet 4 year-old and yet that’s too much for Elon Musk and Marjorie Taylor Greene’s DOGE program. Musk and Greene are seeking to defund public media like such programming as Sesame Street. Why? They promote “communist” ideas…

Recommended Videos

When I was growing up, we had shows like Mister Roger’s Neighborhood and Sesame Street there to help teach us. Elmo, Big Bird, and their friends down on Sesame Street helped me learn to count, to read, and taught me to be kind to others. Guess those are all communist ideas now? At least that’s what members of the DOGE team like Greene are pushing.

Look, what I remember from Sesame Street is when everyone tried to gaslit Big Bird about Mr. Snuffleupagus and act like he wasn’t real. That and Elmo’s long standing feud with Rocko. But Greene is now holding hearings trying to get funding pulled from programs like NPR and PBS. At a hearing she held last week, she said that they are “radical left-wing echo chambers” with a “communist agenda,” and had LGBTQ+ programming.

Texas Democrat Greg Casar took the time to point out that what Greene and Musk were doing was trying to hide what they should be focusing on and instead are trying to silence important shows and funding to keep Americans educated and informed. “My Republican colleagues don’t want to talk about the corporate waste, fraud and abuse, because those corporations fund the Republicans’ campaigns,” Casar said. “So, instead, they want to shut down educational programming for kids and their families, and they want to shut down local radio stations. To borrow a phrase from Sesame Street, the letter of the day is C, and it stands for ‘corruption.’”

What next? The Teletubbies are responsible for nuclear warfare?

(Max)

This is far from the first time that Republicans have attacked children’s programming. Why they insist that shows that simply teach people about compassion and caring while also teaching kids how to spell are bad I will never know but that’s kind of been their deal for a minute. Ted Cruz fought Big Bird and now Greene and Musk are attacking the show as a whole.

It feels very much like they don’t enjoy kids learning to be kind. I say this from my own opinion but I think that the MAGA party sees kindness as a path to the Left which SHOULD say something to you. But alas, they want to target a 3 and a half year old who has beef with a rock.

To be clear: PBS already didn’t have enough funding for the show. That’s why Sesame Street is on Max now. So this move is just a waste of tax payer money all so Greene and Musk can have it on record that they think PBS and NPR promote “communist ideas.” So don’t worry, I don’t think Sesame Street is going anywhere but it is genuinely weird to watch two adults hate on a show that simply tells us to be nice to each other.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy