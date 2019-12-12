The Era of Pedro Pascal Is Now and We All Are Thriving

Sometimes I remember that I just saw Pedro Pascal in King Lear this year on the same day I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I recall the emotional impact of THAT performance, but that’s just a recent development. For many of us (myself included), we’ve been Team Pedro Pascal for years.

From back in his days on random episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer to his dawning as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, Pascal has been a man that many have tweeted their love for into the universe (your parents probably included).

Pedro Pascal is having a well-deserved moment right now and I absolutely approve pic.twitter.com/sgptQqpG88 — Clarkisha Kent (@IWriteAllDay_) December 9, 2019

The Narcos star has been around for a while, but it seems as if, now, he’s finally getting his time to shine. The world is realizing that we should have been supporting Pedro Pascal for all these years, and honestly? It’s about f**king time.

And now, he’s truly living his best life.

Life is good… when you stop touching things pic.twitter.com/LyWjMfdfLy — ~Oracle (@4eyedRaven) December 8, 2019

Playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 and the Mandalorian himself on the Disney+ show of the same name, Pascal is taking on superheroes and Star Wars, and fine, let him do it. The actor, who loves to play a Shakespearean-esque character (or just Hamlet himself), has an impeccable range, and if he wants to be the kind of man that is everywhere and in everything, I say let him do it. And I’m not alone. The internet is having a love affair with Pedro Pascal.

this last decade has been a pedro pascal event only pic.twitter.com/6swGuiCtx7 — ben (@starkrings) December 9, 2019

me, with a bounty placed on me, running from the mandalorian pic.twitter.com/r7tlN16KRm — rian johnson defence squad (@kylospadawan) November 12, 2019

the fuck is pedro pascal so hot for pic.twitter.com/ymtv2jijWu — (@sithmando) December 8, 2019

Pedro pascal: * is 44 years old and still Single* Me: pic.twitter.com/PnGTEBSE6n — Supreme Leader Alondra (@SupremeMando) December 5, 2019

pedro pascal if you’re reading this im free on thursday. if you are free on thursday please call me so we can hang out on thursday when i am free pic.twitter.com/9QypYxBUO6 — Pedro Pascal Daily (@pedrodadpascal) December 6, 2019

star wars fans just now realizing that pedro pascal is hot……….. pic.twitter.com/jDbOGNsyvr — (@riseofkyIos) December 10, 2019

To be quite honest, Pascal deserves it. How many of us out there have text messages from our mothers talking about how much they love Pedro Pascal? I know I do, and now the rest of the world will get those same thirsty texts.

The time is now. Your mother will ask you who he is, and then she’ll watch Narcos and talk to you daily about it, and honestly? It’s what we all deserve.

