The Era of Pedro Pascal Is Now and We All Are Thriving

By Rachel LeishmanDec 12th, 2019, 2:53 pm

Pedro Pascal as Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones

Sometimes I remember that I just saw Pedro Pascal in King Lear this year on the same day I saw Avengers: Endgame, and I recall the emotional impact of THAT performance, but that’s just a recent development. For many of us (myself included), we’ve been Team Pedro Pascal for years.

From back in his days on random episodes of Buffy the Vampire Slayer to his dawning as Oberyn Martell on Game of Thrones, Pascal has been a man that many have tweeted their love for into the universe (your parents probably included).

The Narcos star has been around for a while, but it seems as if, now, he’s finally getting his time to shine. The world is realizing that we should have been supporting Pedro Pascal for all these years, and honestly? It’s about f**king time.

And now, he’s truly living his best life.

Playing Maxwell Lord in Wonder Woman 1984 and the Mandalorian himself on the Disney+ show of the same name, Pascal is taking on superheroes and Star Wars, and fine, let him do it. The actor, who loves to play a Shakespearean-esque character (or just Hamlet himself), has an impeccable range, and if he wants to be the kind of man that is everywhere and in everything, I say let him do it. And I’m not alone. The internet is having a love affair with Pedro Pascal.

To be quite honest, Pascal deserves it. How many of us out there have text messages from our mothers talking about how much they love Pedro Pascal? I know I do, and now the rest of the world will get those same thirsty texts.

The time is now. Your mother will ask you who he is, and then she’ll watch Narcos and talk to you daily about it, and honestly? It’s what we all deserve.

pedro pascal champion gif

(image: HBO)

Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!