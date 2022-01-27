Wordle is the online word game that has everyone posting their daily puzzles on Twitter without giving away whether or not they got the answer right. So naturally, it has progressed into people sort of making fun of that on Twitter by posting a “Not Wordle” meme in response.

It’s pretty simple: You post a bunch of boxes (some with color, sometimes just blank ones) and they represent some kind of picture and just write “Not wordle,” and then with an explanation of what it actually is. Fun, simple, and yet mocking the game we’ve all flocked to in the first month of 2022.

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️



Not wordle, just a zoom class. — Dr. Ji Y. Son (@cogscimom) January 26, 2022

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

🟦🟦🟦🟦🟦

not Wordle, just a sticky note — Grey’s Anatomy (@GreysABC) January 27, 2022

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️🔥⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️👐⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️

⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️⬛️



not Wordle, just one of David’s sweaters — Schitt’s Creek (@SchittsCreek) January 27, 2022

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️⚪️

⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️⚫️

Not Wordle, just a Double Stuf OREO — OREO Cookie (@Oreo) January 26, 2022

Not wordle, just the perfect cinema experience



⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜🟩⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜

⬜⬜⬜⬜⬜ — Niall Johnson (@ohimjohnson) January 26, 2022

🟨🟨🟨🟨🟨

🟨🔵🟨🔵🟨

🟨🟨🟡🟨🟨

🟨⬜️⬜️⬜️🟨

🟫🟫🟫🟫🟫

not wordle, just spongebob — Iris🤷🏻‍♀️ (@Jest_Iris) January 27, 2022

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥🟥

⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️⬜️



Not wordle, it’s chocolate 🤷‍♀️ — RuPaul’s Drag Race (@RuPaulsDragRace) January 27, 2022

Is it worth it when brand accounts have taken over the memes? Who is to say? But now the Wordle posts are mutating, and it’s just a matter of time before there is a Wordle joke on some talk show that just ruins the fun for us all.

(image: NBC)

Here are some other things we saw out there today:

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]