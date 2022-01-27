Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: The Not Wordle Meme Is Taking Over

By Rachel LeishmanJan 27th, 2022, 5:45 pm
 
Tom Haverford sitting in front of a computer that says "do not use"

Wordle is the online word game that has everyone posting their daily puzzles on Twitter without giving away whether or not they got the answer right. So naturally, it has progressed into people sort of making fun of that on Twitter by posting a “Not Wordle” meme in response.

It’s pretty simple: You post a bunch of boxes (some with color, sometimes just blank ones) and they represent some kind of picture and just write “Not wordle,” and then with an explanation of what it actually is. Fun, simple, and yet mocking the game we’ve all flocked to in the first month of 2022.

Is it worth it when brand accounts have taken over the memes? Who is to say? But now the Wordle posts are mutating, and it’s just a matter of time before there is a Wordle joke on some talk show that just ruins the fun for us all.

(image: NBC)

