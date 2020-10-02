comScore

Internet Comes Together in Outrage Over Video of Rick Moranis Being Punched

2020 has gone too far.

By Rachel LeishmanOct 2nd, 2020, 2:08 pm

Rick Moranis in 'Spaceballs'

A video is going around of Hollywood legend and all-around good man Rick Moranis being punched in the head by an unidentified man as he is just walking down the street. The unprovoked attack happened in New York City today, and Moranis is being looked over at the hospital. The star, who famously quit Hollywood, after the tragic death of his wife, to focus on raising his family, recently came back to star in a commercial with Ryan Reynolds that had many of us excited to see Moranis back onscreen again.

The star was walking down the street when an unknown man punched him. Currently, no one has been arrested, and Moranis is being examined by doctors.

So today, our hearts are hurting for Moranis, and we’re praying for his speedy recovery. Yes, that’s where all my thoughts and prayers are going: to a true hero and living legend, Rick Moranis.

Twitter quickly turned into a rallying cry for everyone to fight for the honor of Rick Moranis. And look, we’re all right.

We can all simply agree on one thing: We must protect Rick Moranis, and Twitter is ready to join in to make sure that Moranis is safe and looked after. (Who knew the one thing that would unite us all is our love for Rick Moranis? Actually, I knew that. Everyone loves Rick Moranis.)

