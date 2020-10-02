Internet Comes Together in Outrage Over Video of Rick Moranis Being Punched

A video is going around of Hollywood legend and all-around good man Rick Moranis being punched in the head by an unidentified man as he is just walking down the street. The unprovoked attack happened in New York City today, and Moranis is being looked over at the hospital. The star, who famously quit Hollywood, after the tragic death of his wife, to focus on raising his family, recently came back to star in a commercial with Ryan Reynolds that had many of us excited to see Moranis back onscreen again.

The star was walking down the street when an unknown man punched him. Currently, no one has been arrested, and Moranis is being examined by doctors.

So today, our hearts are hurting for Moranis, and we’re praying for his speedy recovery. Yes, that’s where all my thoughts and prayers are going: to a true hero and living legend, Rick Moranis.

Twitter quickly turned into a rallying cry for everyone to fight for the honor of Rick Moranis. And look, we’re all right.

Rick Moranis is a fucking legend. Cant believe anyone would ever hurt him. pic.twitter.com/ffqHwpRvx4 — (@johneberlejr) October 2, 2020

Somebody hurting Rick Moranis is like somebody hurting Mr. Rogers, I will find whoever hurt him and I will fuck them up. — BlackAzizaNANsi (@Freeyourmindkid) October 2, 2020

If you come for Rick Moranis, you come for all of us. — MariNaomi (@marinaomi) October 2, 2020

Find and destroy the man who attacked Rick Moranis. — MovieBob Productions (@the_moviebob) October 2, 2020

My blood is boiling. Find this man. You don’t touch Rick Moranis. https://t.co/VXBbTjdDwa — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) October 2, 2020

RICK MORANIS DID NOT SHRINK THE KIDS, BLOW UP THE KID, SHRINK HIMSELF, TURN INTO A DOG, COACH THE LITTLE GIANTS, OR WEAR THAT BIG ASS HELMET TO BE DISRESPECTED LIKE THIS. pic.twitter.com/J5JPhQs887 — James III, the black friend™️ (@James3rdComedy) October 2, 2020

Praying for Rick Moranis instead — luke (@lukeoneil47) October 2, 2020

You don’t touch Rick Moranis. — Funch (@RonFunches) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis appreciation post pic.twitter.com/CNc3cK3QpN — rob trench (@robtrench) October 2, 2020

Me finding out that Rick Moranis was punched pic.twitter.com/ps7DLXGnAh — Tina ♒️ (@haus0fXI) October 2, 2020

Twitter right now trying to find the man who attacked Rick Moranis pic.twitter.com/5lO2hLLDLr — Niklander Blank (@niklander2) October 2, 2020

Trump has Someone hit

COVID. RIck Moranis pic.twitter.com/BAVqcLwIP0 — (@Vnorman007) October 2, 2020

The Liam Neeson speech from Taken, but for whoever punched Rick Moranis — Alex Blagg (@alexblagg) October 2, 2020

Rick Moranis is like the sweetest person ever. Who would want to punch him? — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 2, 2020

We can all simply agree on one thing: We must protect Rick Moranis, and Twitter is ready to join in to make sure that Moranis is safe and looked after. (Who knew the one thing that would unite us all is our love for Rick Moranis? Actually, I knew that. Everyone loves Rick Moranis.)

