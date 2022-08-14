Norway Kills Famous Walrus Freya Because Humanity Is the Worst

In deeply depressing but unsurprising news, Norwegian officials have euthanized famous walrus Freya due to concerns over public safety. The 1,320-pound female walrus became an online sensation for climbing onto (and often sinking) small boats and dinghies. As her fame grew, tourists flocked to the Oslo Fjord to catch a glimpse of Freya sunbathing on the boats.

Despite warnings from government officials, people continued to visit the walrus, who was then deemed a threat to public safety. You know, for literally minding her own beeswax and taking naps on boats. Frank Bakke-Jensen, the director general of the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries, released a statement saying “The decision to euthanize the walrus was made based on an overall assessment of the continued threat to human safety,” adding “Through on-site observations the past week, it was made clear that the public has disregarded the current recommendation to keep a clear distance to the walrus, … Therefore, the Directorate has concluded, the possibility for potential harm to people was high and animal welfare was not being maintained.”

So in the interest of “maintaining animal welfare” they killed the animal? It’s especially galling, considering walruses are supposed to be protected species. “We have sympathies for the fact that the decision can cause a reaction from the public, but I am firm that this was the right call,” Bakke-Jensen concluded. “We have great regard for animal welfare, but human life and safety must take precedence.”

But the culprit, as always, is humanity itself. Tourists couldn’t resist crowding Freya, throwing objects at her, and attempting selfies with the walrus. So the walrus gets punished instead of the people breaking the rules and disregarding their own safety. It’s a deeply upsetting ending to Freya’s story, and a perfect encapsulation of humanity’s disregard for animals and wildlife.

Many took to social media to mourn Freya:

This sad outcome could absolutely have been avoided if Norway officials had bothered to consult with wildlife experts.



As negative human-wildlife interactions increase, we need to be teaching people how to interact safely and respectfully with wildlife. https://t.co/6QUTgRm60i — Dr. Jacquelyn Gill (@JacquelynGill) August 14, 2022

Killing Freya the walrus because "people were getting too close to her" is peak human entitlement. We think we alone own this planet. https://t.co/nGDSNpPO5S — HellaKitty ( ̿–ᆺ ̿–) (@Celestephase) August 14, 2022

The killing of Freya the walrus is just so sad, people couldn’t stay away so she paid the price



How utterly utterly depressing https://t.co/naFzZTNyY5 — Dr Amir Khan GP (@DrAmirKhanGP) August 14, 2022

In memory of #Freya – the wandering Walrus that graced us here Shetland last winter.



MURDERED today by the Directorate of Fisheries in #Norway because she was perceived as a "continued threat to human safety".



Abhorrent and unforgivable on every level. pic.twitter.com/Nu6z1qnIpl — Hugh Harrop Wildlife (@HughHarrop) August 14, 2022

This represents everything wrong with our attitude towards wildlife. We are so intolerant and short sighted. #FreyaTheWalrus @visitnorway https://t.co/IiLhekv63r — Megan McCubbin (@MeganMcCubbin) August 14, 2022

Freya the walrus was a climate refugee. She came to human society in search of a place to rest because we destroyed her sea ice home. Then we killed her because she damaged a couple boats. https://t.co/wPD6VwJv6r — spencer 🦈 (@Unpop_Science) August 14, 2022

RIP Freya, you deserved better.

(via CNN, featured image: screencap/NBC News)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]