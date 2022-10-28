‘Nope,’ This Costume Wins Halloween Before the Weekend Even Begins

Because October 31 falls on a Monday this year, many of the best and most elaborate costumes are being shared today and through the weekend. Each year, I look forward to seeing the creative ways people incorporate new (or newly mainstream) media into their Halloween attire or cosplay! This year, I’m looking out for odes to Nope, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Northman, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Ms. Marvel, Turning Red, and Encanto. One artist on TikTok has already found a creative way to dress up as the villain(-ish) from the best-performing box-office horror of 2022.

— Spoilers for Nope —

TikTok also here.

21-year-old artist Robyn Ester recreated Jean Jacket! While the creature goes by many names, OJ Haywood (played by Daniel Kaluuya) calls the Occulonimbus edoequus “Jean Jacket” after a family horse that couldn’t be broken or tamed. From the dripping guts to the triangle flag banners attached to her thumb, I love everything about this! The final touch of spitting out a horse from the Haywood Ranch, or maybe Jupiter’s Claim, is brilliant.

(Universal Pictures)

Ester’s “about page” on her artist website says, “So long as I have brought some form of bewilderment, confusion, or disruption to their lives, then I’m happy.” Her urge to create work that invokes these responses likely created a connection with Nope, and its themes. Horror and comedy (Jordan Peele’s wheelhouse) both foster these emotions.

It may be a bit early to declare winners of Halloween 2022, but she’s definitely a finalist.

(via TikTok, featured image: Universal Pictures)

