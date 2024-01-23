None of These Movies Were Nominated for an Oscar, and I’m Mad About It

Being nominated for an Academy Award is a big deal. Sometimes, it gets people to see a movie they might not have seen in the first place. So when a movie gets left off of the nominees list, fans can take it personally. Me especially. I love my movies.

It’s not an easy feat to make sure that every good movie gets a nomination, and with a year like 2023, it really shows just how amazing the line-up was. Still, there are movies that got left out of the Oscars conversation and then, eventually, off of the nominations list. It hurts because you just want to celebrate those movies anyway.

So let’s dive into eight movies that were very special in 2023 that just didn’t make the Oscars cut. If you haven’t watched these movies, I highly recommend doing so.

The Iron Claw

A movie highlighting the heartbreaking tale of the Von Erich family, The Iron Claw was a masterclass in bringing together a sports story with the real-life trauma behind it. It’s not a perfect telling of the Von Erichs’ story (it does leave out Chris Von Erich), but the movie still shows the love that Kevin (Zac Efron) shared with his brothers during their time wrestling together.

The Sean Durkin movie mixes nostalgia for this time in wrestling with the real-life trauma the Von Erich family went through. Losing David (Harris Dickinson), Mike (Stanley Simons), Chris, and Kerry (Jeremy Allen White) all weighed heavily on Kevin throughout his life, and to watch the tragic story come to life on screen was breathtaking. The Iron Claw is a movie that I just genuinely wish came out in a different year because I think it deserves a lot of praise (and nominations).

Priscilla

Sofia Coppola’s adaptation of Elvis and Me by Priscilla Presley and Sandra Harmon gives us a look into the lives of Elvis and Priscilla Presley that shifts the spotlight onto her—and isn’t the most forgiving look at how Elvis treated his wife. Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla, the movie documents the first time that Priscilla and Elvis (Jacob Elordi) met and their relationship, all the way through to Priscilla eventually leaving him and taking their daughter, Lisa Marie.

While it’s a story that many of us know because of the cultural obsession with Elvis Presley, Priscilla offers a look at the woman who was often hidden behind big hair and plain clothes (because Elvis didn’t like her in patterns or brown). Focused less on the Elvis of it all and more on what Priscilla went through while married to the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, Priscilla enters my Sofia Coppola ranking in one of the top spots.

The Killer

Is my villain origin story that Mank got more awards season buzz for David Fincher than The Killer did? Yes, yes it is. The Killer (Michael Fassbender) is a nearly silent role, mostly talking only in voice over, and what makes it so fascinating is how the movie switches tone and genre. Starting as an assassin movie, the Killer is labeled as someone who is supposedly perfect at his job, and then we watch as he blunders a mission. From there, the movie quickly turns into a revenge film. Everything about it is technically beautiful and the fact that this movie didn’t even get a Best Sound nod is absolutely wild to me.

Among the movies released last year, The Killer does crack my top 10, so it is fascinating that it completely got snubbed from the Oscars. But then again, they tend to leave David Fincher out of the conversation most of the time, so should I be surprised?

All of Us Strangers

The pain of losing a parent stays with you. That pain can drive you and keep you going, or it can weigh you down and make you question many things about yourself. That’s one aspect of All of Us Strangers that really clicks. A love story, an exploration of grief, and a movie with intense yet dazzling performances from the entire cast (and I want to shout out Paul Mescal and Andrew Scott), it is a shame that All of Us Strangers got no love from the Academy.

Heartbreaking, yes, but the movie is also important in its exploration of queer love. Andrew Haigh’s film really is something so special, and I just want people to continue to explore their own pain and grief through this movie—and see how absolutely brilliant Andrew Scott is in it.

Origin

Ava DuVernay’s Origin was completely left out of the conversation. Whether that is because of its later release date nationwide or what, I don’t know. But it is a huge oversight to not have this movie nominated in any category. After all, it was on the festival circuit, so there was no excuse as to why it got left behind.

Based on Isabel Wilkerson’s novel Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents, what makes Origin such a fantastic adaptation comes from DuVernay’s ability to put us in Isabel’s (Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor) shoes as she is researching her book. We are with Isabel on this journey and feeling her pain as she loses people close to her. As much as Origin is about Wilkerson’s journey to writing Caste, it is also an experience for the audience that leaves you breathless by the end.

Asteroid City

Wes Anderson is often overlooked by the Academy, that’s not exactly new. He has only ever received a Best Director nomination once, for The Grand Budapest Hotel back in 2015. Outside of that, he has nabbed three Best Original Screenplay nominations (for The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums, and Moonrise Kingdom) as well as two Best Animated Feature noms for The Fantastic Mr. Fox and Isle of Dogs. While that might seem like a lot, they were all nominations—not wins—and he has an impressive filmography of 11 films that are beloved by his fanbase.

Which brings me to Asteroid City, which instantly joined my top three the minute I watched it. No one does grief the way Anderson does, and watching Asteroid City was a special experience. Not even “Dear Alien (Who Art in Heaven)” made the cut for Best Original Song and that’s a travesty!

Saltburn

Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn may have divided audiences, but the movie itself is a fantastic showcase of Fennell’s twisted mind. Do you love to watch as an audience squirms in their seats? That’s what Saltburn does, and it also took over everyone’s holiday break when they watched it with their families.

Oliver (Barry Keoghan) worms his way into the Catton family and their home, Saltburn. His feelings for Felix (Jacob Elordi) drive many of his actions, taking us on this journey of a man determined to get what he wants, no matter who he hurts in the process. It’s demented, captivating, and a movie you won’t stop thinking about. Not giving this one a single nomination is a wild choice.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

The animation category this year was stacked, that I will say. While I was so happy to see Nimona among the nominees, as well as my Spider babes, it was heartbreaking to see Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem left out of the running. I have my thoughts on what I would have swapped it out for, but it is upsetting that my boys are not going to have “Academy Award nominee” attached to their name.

Bringing us into a new world of the Ninja Turtles, Mutant Mayhem is a perfect reimagining of the Turtles we know and love. I’m obsessed with Ayo Edebiri’s April O’Neil, my boy Donatello is better than ever, and we are all in love with Splinter (again). If you haven’t yet seen Mutant Mayhem, I am jealous for the journey you get to embark on. If only the Academy had recognized it.

